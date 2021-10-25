Manchester United are arguably the most successful club in the history of the English game. During their rich history, the Red Devils have been dominant in the Premier League and conquered Europe numerous times. Under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, they were at the pinnacle of club football and won a continental treble.

Although they are currently struggling, some of the greatest players in the history of the game have worn their famous kit. These greats shaped the course of the club's history with their impact and cemented their legacy in the English top flight.

Football is much greater than just goals. A significant part of the pleasure engendered bythis beautiful game are the players who can entertain the viewers with their skills. It goes without saying that a great club like Manchester United had their share of great entertainers playing for them.

On that note, let us take a look at

5 most entertaining Manchester United players in Premier League history.

#5 Wayne Rooney

Manchester City v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

One of the most prolific scorers in Premier League history, Wayne Rooney was pivotal for Manchester United during his tenure. The forward was a fan favorite at Old Trafford due to his sensational goals, amazing work rate and commendable attitude on the pitch.

With 253 goals for the Red Devils, Rooney remains the club's highest scorer. But he was also versatile, operating from midfield at times to help create goals for his teams. In addition to scoring goals, Rooney also has 146 assists to his name.

The English forward's vision was extraordinary which made him dangerous even from midfield. His all-round game was key to Manchester United's success and proved Rooney's ability to be an orchestrator for the team.

One of the greatest moments of Rooney's career was when he scored an overhead kick goal against Manchester City in a high voltage derby.

#4 Eric Cantona

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2018

The arrival of Eric Cantona was a turning point in Manchester United's history as the player left an indelible mark at Old Trafford. The French forward played his part in the club's first few Premier League titles and turned them into Premier League giants.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United icon Eric Cantona becomes the latest player to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame 🏆 Man United icon Eric Cantona becomes the latest player to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame 🏆 https://t.co/CYwSPz1cES

Cantona was very fast and technically superb, which helped him play a leading role in the team's attack. His direct offensive approach only increased his cult status, helping him rack up 81 goals and 52 assists for the club. Undoubtedly, Cantona was a thorough entertainer both on and off the pitch.

