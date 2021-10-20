The unparalleled legacy of Real Madrid revolves around their sky-high achievements and undisputed dominance in Europe. Los Blancos are one of the greatest clubs in the history of world football and have secured the services of famous footballers over the years.

Throughout their rich history, Real Madrid have always tempted some of the world's greatest footballers to don their royal white jersey. With a record haul of 13 European Cups and 34 league titles among other notable achievements, Real Madrid continue to be a dream club for many superstars.

Among other legendary footballers, Real Madrid have had the privilege of enjoying some breathtaking entertainers in their glorious past. On that note, let us take a look at

5 most entertaining Real Madrid players of all time

Special mentions: Cristiano Ronaldo, Hugo Sanchez, Manolo Sanchis, Luis Figo, David Beckham, Raymond Kopa.

#5 Marcelo

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Considering the legendary footballers who played for Real Madrid, Marcelo's inclusion will come as a surprise to many. Yet the Brazilian was a tremendous entertainer on the pitch and will retire as one of the greatest left-backs in the football world.

Barring his defending skills, Marcelo was a sensational dribbler. More often than not, the Brazilian full-back would glide past opponents on the left wing with his dazzling left foot. He has produced some outrageous pieces of skill over the years.

His sensational runs forward were enough to break away from any defense. His famous assist against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League in 2017 is one such example.

Real Madrid Info ³⁴ @RMadridInfo Marcelo makes 100th Champions League appearance for Real Madrid. Marcelo’s trophy haul features 4 Champions League crowns, 4 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. Marcelo makes 100th Champions League appearance for Real Madrid. Marcelo’s trophy haul features 4 Champions League crowns, 4 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. https://t.co/PGfyTR4ELH

Marcelo was an excellent crosser of the ball. His crosses from wide areas carried enough venom to create a goal. Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the superstars who would enjoy this attribute of Marcelo.

Marcelo has already racked up 101 assists for Real Madrid and there is a chance to see some more in the near future.

#4 Ferenc Puskas

Ferenc Puskas, one of the greatest players of all time.

One of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Ferenc Puskas has cemented his legacy by breaking all goalscoring records at Real Madrid. Such is the stature of the Hungarian legend that there is a FIFA award named after him for the best goal scored in a year.

Puskas arrived at Real Madrid in his 30s, which was a difficult age for any footballer to flourish. He was different than most footballers and quickly settled into the famed Los Blancos squad with his rampant goal scoring. His shooting prowess and worldly finishing abilities made him the best striker in the world.

Barring a prolific goal scorer, Puskas was also clever enough to fool defenders with his movements. Due to his all-round abilities, the Hungarian great was a thorough entertainer and a renowned champion. Puskas ended up scoring 242 goals in 262 games for the Spanish giants, winning a plethora of trophies with the team.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh