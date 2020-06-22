5 most expensive benchwarmers in world football

A look at the five most expensive benchwarmers in world football.

Four of the players in the list play for La Liga clubs.

Alexis Sanchez is one of the most expensive benchwarmers in world football

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit football clubs very hard, paralysing their ability to splash out this summer. Yet, with lucrative deals pumping money in, it makes one wonder where does all the money go? The answer is in player wage bills.

Most football clubs are saddled with enormous player wages. The cumulative top five wage bills of football clubs are well above £300m. Manchester United paid out a massive £352m in wages, topping the Premier League charts for wages. Barcelona top the list in Spain, forking out a staggering £438m in wages, both blessed and burdened by the genius of M Lionel Messi.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most expensive bench warmers in world football.

Five most expensive benchwarmers in world football:

#5: Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic's transfer hasn't gone according to plan.

When both the Prime Minister and President of your country criticise you publicly, something must be wrong.

Their criticism following Luka Jovic's disregard for a quarantine order has added to the numerous negative headlines surrounding him. Since his £54m transfer to Real Madrid, he has started just four La Liga games.

From scoring 27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, Jovic has returned a meagre two goals this season. Jovic was bought to replace, Karim Benzema - the second highest scorer in La Liga this season and has surpassed Ferenc Puskas to become one of the top five goal scorers ever for Real Madrid.

A loan deal would save Real Madrid £8.6m a year and also provide game-time for the young striker.

James Rodriguez has started just 14% of the matches this season.

A Galactico signing, James Rodriguez at 28 should be in his footballing prime now. But his 13 appearances this season provides a contrasting story.

Real Madrid were unable to find a loan deal for him last summer. With clubs all over financially strapped this year, it’s hard to think of a team willing to take his wages (£10m a year) for a season. Sure, Rodriguez has a magical left foot, but he needs a good run without injuries to remind the world of his ability.

Coutinho will return from Bayern Munich to be Barcelona's problem again.

Bayern Munich turned down the offer to buy Philippe Coutinho after his loan stint at the club got over. Coutinho will now turn out for Barcelona next season unless they can find a suitor willing to pay him £12.5m a year on loan.

While the Brazilian's agent is trying to push for a Premier League return, PL clubs have other ideas. Liverpool won’t take him back, Arsenal have asked their players to take a wage cut and Manchester United struggle with the burden of topping the wage bill charts in the Premier League.

All is not lost though, with little faith and maybe a different setup, Barcelona might still find the gem in Coutinho. But will Barcelona show faith in him? It was only last summer that they were trying to push him into an exchange deal for Neymar

Alexis Sanchez's time at Manchester United has been a disaster

Alexis Sanchez signed for Manchester United amidst a flurry of interest from PSG, Manchester City, Chelsea and even from Chinese clubs.

So desperate were United to beat City (at least off the field) that they offered Sanchez a £390K a week salary with an extra £75K for every game he plays. But it seems that a different Sanchez turned up at Carrington.

The new Sanchez was a pale shadow of the player that terrorised defences while playing for Arsenal. While other players were enjoying summer vacations, Sanchez kept himself busy playing for Chile. The sheer drive that made him a fireball burnt him out soon.

A disastrous signing both on the field and in the dressing room, United continue to pay most of Sanchez's wages while he warms the bench for Conte’s Inter Milan.

Gareth Bale has become an expensive problem for Real Madrid.

It’s a player from Real Madrid again, one who was in the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo for a long time. Gareth Bale should have been a legend at the club considering his talent.

However, his troubles with the manager and the fans make for an interesting story, albeit an expensive one. With £18.5m a year that Real Madrid pays him, Gareth Bale is one of the most expensive wage earners in world football.

But when you consider his injuries, lack of drive and the fact that the manager wants him gone, he becomes a problem as big as his paycheck. Gareth Bale has played a mere 29 minutes in the last five La Liga games.

Gareth Bale has won 13 trophies at Real Madrid. He has 105 goals -three of them in Champions League finals, the greatest goal ever scored in a European final, a fine solo goal in the Copa del Rey fina. However, it’s a pity he won't be remembered for any of those.