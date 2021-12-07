5 most expensive trophies in world football

Winning games and winning trophies are the primary objectives of any football team. Football has become the most popular sport on the planet and trophies of most high-profile tournaments are recognizable to football fans around the world.

There has to be no better feeling for a football team than taking home an iconic trophy at the end of a tournament. Being the world's most followed sport, there is a lot of money invested in the 'beautiful game'. So it comes as no surprise that these iconic trophies in football have a lot of value in terms of money as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most expensive trophies in world football.

#5 Serie A - €55,000

The Serie A trophy which is given to the winner of the Italian top-flight at the end of every season costs €55,000. It is called "Coppa Campioni d'Italia" and the trophy has been in use since the 1960-61 season.

But until 2004, the trophy was never handed to the winning team at the stadium. It used to be consigned to the head office of the winning club. The tradition changed in 2004 and ever since then, Serie A winners have been afforded the opportunity to parade the trophy around the ground.

Even though the Premier League is the richest league in the world, the Serie A trophy is the most expensive league trophy in Europe. That should tell you a little about how much Italians value these things.

#4 Africa Cup of Nations - €127,000

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has received a lot of heat recently for calling 'Africa Cup of Nations' a 'little' tournament. The German coach defended himself saying that he did not mean to belittle the tournament and that his quote was taken out of context.

While what Klopp is saying might be true, you can't really fault Africans for taking offense to such a comment. After all, the Africa Cup of Nations is one of the most prestigious continental football competitions in the world.

The real value of the Africa Cup of Nations trophy is a fair reflection of how important a title it is. The Africa Cup of Nations trophy costs a whopping €127,000 and is more than twice as expensive as the Serie A trophy which is right behind it in terms of value.

