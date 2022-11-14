5 most explosive quotes from Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan 

Cristiano Ronaldo has lashed out at Manchester United and Erik ten Hag in a new explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan. The Portuguese icon's frustrations finally boiled over after a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.

Ronaldo has failed to nail down a starting berth at Manchester United this season and has made no secret of his frustrations so far. He refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in October.

As a result, Ten Hag handed him a one-game suspension. Ronaldo was heavily linked with an exit last summer and his representatives tried to leave no stone unturned as they attempted to engineer a way out.

But Ronaldo ended up staying put as most clubs they approached rebuffed them or even publicly revealed they didn't want to sign him.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most explosive quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan.

#5 Hurt by the fact that club didn't do enough for him and Georgina

CR7 Play It Cool Fragrance Lauch-

Ronaldo skipped pre-season training and says that he only did it to be closer to his folks as he was attending to a family issue. Ronaldo and his partner had one of their twin children die during birth on 18 April earlier this year.

Following this, his three-month-old daughter was hospitalised in July which caused Ronaldo to stay with her and skip pre-season. He said (via TheSouthAfrican):

“My 3-month-old daughter was hospitalised in July, that is why I could not return for pre-season and I felt hurt because senior executives at Manchester United doubted me.”

#4 The club has not progressed since Sir Alex Ferguson left

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

In perhaps the most scathing comment aimed at undermining the club, Ronaldo said that United have made no progress since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. The five-time Ballon d'Or took the opportunity to take a few shots at former interim manager Ralf Rangnick as well.

Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer halfway through the season and the club hit a major slump in his final days. As a result, Rangnick was sacked at the end of the season.

Ronaldo said:

"I don’t know what is going on but since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero.

“For example, we have an interesting point that how the club as Manchester United after (they) sack Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), they buy – they bring (in), sports director Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands.

“This guy is not even a coach. A bigger club like Manchester United brings (a) sports director – surprised not only me but all the world, you know.

“Nothing changed. Surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym … Even some points, the technology, the kitchen, the chefs, which is, I appreciate, lovely persons.

“They stopped in a time, which surprised me a lot. I thought I will see different things … different, as I mentioned before, technology, infrastructure. But unfortunately, we see many things that I used to see when I was 20, 21, 23. So, it surprised me a lot.”

#3 Ronaldo says he feels betrayed by the club

Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Ronaldo revealed that United manager Ten Hag and others were trying to force him out of the club. When Morgan asked Ronaldo if he felt like Ten Hag was trying to force him out of the club, he said:

“Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

He added:

“I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. Yes I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

#2 Ronaldo hits back at Wayne Rooney

Aston Villa v Manchester United - FA Cup 3rd Round

Ronaldo has not taken well to criticism in his career and that is reflected in his comments about former teammate Wayne Rooney. The duo shared a wonderful connection when they played together for Manchester United.

Earlier this season, Rooney urged his former teammate to get his head down and work and be ready to play when he is called upon. Ronaldo has now hit back at Rooney. He said:

"I don't know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I'm still playing at high level."

He then kicks on to say what can only be described as a low blow.

"I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him. Which is true."

#1 Ronaldo says he doesn't respect Erik ten Hag

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Erik ten Hag punished Ronaldo for refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur on 20 October by suspending him for a game and banishing him from first-team training. Upon being asked about the current United boss by Morgan during the interview, Ronaldo responded by saying he has no respect for Ten Hag.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

If Ronaldo thinks his situation at the club is going to improve after the interview, he has to be extremely wrong.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't respect Erik ten Hag 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't respect Erik ten Hag 🤯 https://t.co/r5ZV9IE6LI

