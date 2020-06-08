5 factors that will be crucial if Barcelona are to win the La Liga title

La Liga is set to return from 12 June. With Barcelona and Real Madrid engaged in a tight title race, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Barcelona currently lead Real Madrid by just 2 points.

Here, we take a look at 5 factors that will be crucial if Barcelona are to win the La Liga 2019-20.

The defense of Barcelona

It is fair to say that the backline of the Catalan club is not what it used to be. Gone are the days of Carles Puyol and Dani Alves. Gerard Pique is still an important player, but he is not getting any younger.

This season, Barcelona have conceded more shots per game than the likes of Sevilla, Leganes, and Getafe. The right-back has been a problem position ever since the departure of Dani Alves. Midfielder Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo have operated there, but with very little success. Semedo has also been linked with a move to Manchester City or Juventus.

Clement Lenglet, Pique, and Samuel Umtiti are the three center-backs that the club have used. Umtiti is constantly injured, while their fourth choice center-back, Jean-Claire Todibo, was sent out on loan to Schalke.

Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo are the left-back options. Alba is 31 now, while Firpo, brought in from Real Betis last summer, has failed to impress in the opportunities he has got till now.

Barcelona and coach Quique Setien have to identify a functional back-line quickly if they are to maintain their lead over Real Madrid.

The form of Messi and ter Stegen

Not a lot has to be said here. It is imperative that the Catalans maintain the form and fitness of their most valuable asset, Lionel Messi. The Argentine has played 22 out of a possible 28 games this season in the league. He has 19 goals and 12 assists during that time. Arguably the greatest player to have played the game, it is very important to take care of Messi.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has perhaps been their second most important player this season. The German has managed to single-handedly win games for Barcelona with his incredible reflexes. Such has been his form that many believe that the time has come for him to become Germany's no.1, replacing Manuel Neuer.

The form of these two will be essential if Barcelona are going to harbor dreams of winning the league this season.

Proper utilization of Griezmann and de Jong

Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong were Barcelona's top buys last summer. The Frenchman and the Dutchman cost the club a combined fee of £175 million. However, it is fair to say that neither player has looked comfortable or settled at Camp Nou so far.

And one of the reasons might be the factor that they are not being utilized properly. de Jong has been used as a central midfielder this season; for Ajax, however, he was used as the conduit between midfield and defense. His ability to drop in as a center back when needed was essential for the way Ajax played. That has not been the case at Barcelona.

Griezmann, on the other hand, has played on the left-wing, his preferred position, as much as he has played as a central striker. The injury to Luis Suarez did not help his cause. And while the French forward is slowly starting to show the form which earned him a £108 million price-tag to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid, it is clear that he can do much better.

More rotation of the squad

12 Barcelona players have played more than 1000 minutes for them so far. It doesn't help the fact 5 of them are over 30.

It is important that the likes of Messi, Sergio Busquets and Suarez are kept fit for the title run-in. And while Barcelona have brought in the likes of Martin Braithwaite to address this problem, constant injuries to the likes of Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele are problematic.

La Masia graduates, including Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig, should be utilized more when the squad is being rotated. Youngsters like Carles Alena and Emerson, who could have been good rotation options, have been sent out on loan.

Barcelona need to be smarter about this. Relying on the fitness of Suarez and Jordi Alba is a risk which they cannot afford to take.

Treat each match like a cup final

This is a cliched statement, but it rings true for Barcelona. They are just two points ahead of Real Madrid in the league. Any potential slip-up could be a recipe for disaster.

Each match has to be given the importance of a cup final. Proper conditioning needs to be done. It looks as if the run-in might become hectic. The club should be aware that maintaining the fitness of the squad is very important.

Barcelona manager Quique Setien

And while Barcelona players surely don't lack motivation, Setien needs to be wary of complacency. The defeats against Roma and Liverpool in the Champions League were a worrying reminder of how Barcelona can falter even from a winning position. The Barcelona coaching staff need to understand this and work accordingly.