Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Things about box-to-box midfielders which will make you appreciate them more

Gunjan Kochrekar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.02K   //    08 Sep 2018, 13:17 IST

Box-to-box midfielder is a traditional football term used since the 1990s-2000s, to categorize a player, generally a midfielder who can attack in the opposition box, as well as defend in his own box. Usually, players with such roles are either Defensive Midfielders or Central Midfielders.

Box-to-box midfielders are generally a part of a team setup where the team relies on the midfielders to defend, and not just have the backs of the forwards. The teams with box-to-box midfielders deployed are either defensive or counter-attacking teams.

#1 A Stamina Powerhouse

Chelsea v Portsmouth - FA Cup Final
Michael Ballack - One of the best Box to Box Players

As per the traditional definition of a box-to-box player, it is obvious that he has to be in action on both ends of the field, and so should be a powerhouse of stamina. He should be able to create chances for the team's forwards on one end, and just in a couple of seconds, prove to be a wall before the defence.

The best attribute a coach can highlight if a player tries out as a box-to-box player is his stamina. He should be able to run all day long, and the fatigue due to running all day long should affect neither his passing abilities nor his defensive abilities.

#2 A wall before the defence

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Yaya Toure for Manchester City

Box to Box players can also be looked at, like an extra defensive cover for the team. Before the defence can be tested, the opposition has to go through the box to box player, and that can be a tedious task for the forwards if the opposition is good in both the areas - midfield and defence.

In the modern era, especially in the last few years, the coaches in top-tier football have had a blind eye to box-to-box players, and thus the popularity of the position is on a decline. This is because the coaches feel they can field two players in the midfield, either of them playing an attacking or defensive role.

#3 A captain in the midfield

Sydney FC v Liverpool FC
Steven Gerrard - Liverpool's Legendary Box to Box Midfielder & Captain

Box-to-Box midfielders can be great captains as they are involved on both the fronts, attacking and defence, and so can guide the players in both these positions very well. Also, being in this role, in the heart of midfield, they have a great view of the pitch as a whole, which gives them another greater advantage.

All the box-to-box players are great tacklers and passers of the ball, and they need to be, as it defines their abilities as part-time defenders and part-time attackers respectively. Steven Gerrard is a great example of a box to box midfielder who was also the captain of his club.

#4 The Creator

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
Sergio Busquets - the most underrated box to box midfielder

Having already discussed the defensive importance of a box-to-box player, let's look at them from the point of view of an attacking asset.

Being a midfielder on the field, another role of the box to box player is to create attacking chances for the team. This role has more or less declined, due to the arrival of the concept of False 9 or an attacking mid, who are given the responsibility of being the assist guys.

But, box-to-box midfielders can earn their money right if they can find their own moment of magic if they can penetrate the gaps of the opposition defence and get the ball to the strikers. Who wouldn't like a midfielder who can defend as well as attack!

Best box-to-box midfielders

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League
Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

The game has had their own share of the best box-to-box players over the years, even if the popularity has not been on a rise. Some of the notable names:

From the Past: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Michael Ballack & Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Frank Rijkaard (AC Milan), Paul Scholes (Manchester United) & Edgar Davids (Juventus)

From the Present times: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Ngolo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Yaya Toure (Manchester City).

Do let us know in the comments below, who is the best box to box player in your opinion!

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Steven Gerrard Paul Pogba Leisure Reading
Gunjan Kochrekar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An out and out blue, whether it comes to the Indian Cricket Team or Chelsea Football Club, Gunjan is pursuing his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI and is a Sports Journalist at Sportskeeda.
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalkeepers in the world
RELATED STORY
Will Manchester United Lose Paul Pogba to Barcelona in...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
6 current superstars who are the all-time top scorers of...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona ready to...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Man Utd and Barcelona could agree on a...
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba opens the door for Manchester United exit
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: The transfers you should make,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us