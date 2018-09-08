5 Things about box-to-box midfielders which will make you appreciate them more

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.02K // 08 Sep 2018, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Box-to-box midfielder is a traditional football term used since the 1990s-2000s, to categorize a player, generally a midfielder who can attack in the opposition box, as well as defend in his own box. Usually, players with such roles are either Defensive Midfielders or Central Midfielders.

Box-to-box midfielders are generally a part of a team setup where the team relies on the midfielders to defend, and not just have the backs of the forwards. The teams with box-to-box midfielders deployed are either defensive or counter-attacking teams.

#1 A Stamina Powerhouse

Michael Ballack - One of the best Box to Box Players

As per the traditional definition of a box-to-box player, it is obvious that he has to be in action on both ends of the field, and so should be a powerhouse of stamina. He should be able to create chances for the team's forwards on one end, and just in a couple of seconds, prove to be a wall before the defence.

The best attribute a coach can highlight if a player tries out as a box-to-box player is his stamina. He should be able to run all day long, and the fatigue due to running all day long should affect neither his passing abilities nor his defensive abilities.

#2 A wall before the defence

Yaya Toure for Manchester City

Box to Box players can also be looked at, like an extra defensive cover for the team. Before the defence can be tested, the opposition has to go through the box to box player, and that can be a tedious task for the forwards if the opposition is good in both the areas - midfield and defence.

In the modern era, especially in the last few years, the coaches in top-tier football have had a blind eye to box-to-box players, and thus the popularity of the position is on a decline. This is because the coaches feel they can field two players in the midfield, either of them playing an attacking or defensive role.

#3 A captain in the midfield

Steven Gerrard - Liverpool's Legendary Box to Box Midfielder & Captain

Box-to-Box midfielders can be great captains as they are involved on both the fronts, attacking and defence, and so can guide the players in both these positions very well. Also, being in this role, in the heart of midfield, they have a great view of the pitch as a whole, which gives them another greater advantage.

All the box-to-box players are great tacklers and passers of the ball, and they need to be, as it defines their abilities as part-time defenders and part-time attackers respectively. Steven Gerrard is a great example of a box to box midfielder who was also the captain of his club.

#4 The Creator

Sergio Busquets - the most underrated box to box midfielder

Having already discussed the defensive importance of a box-to-box player, let's look at them from the point of view of an attacking asset.

Being a midfielder on the field, another role of the box to box player is to create attacking chances for the team. This role has more or less declined, due to the arrival of the concept of False 9 or an attacking mid, who are given the responsibility of being the assist guys.

But, box-to-box midfielders can earn their money right if they can find their own moment of magic if they can penetrate the gaps of the opposition defence and get the ball to the strikers. Who wouldn't like a midfielder who can defend as well as attack!

Best box-to-box midfielders

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

The game has had their own share of the best box-to-box players over the years, even if the popularity has not been on a rise. Some of the notable names:

From the Past: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Michael Ballack & Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Frank Rijkaard (AC Milan), Paul Scholes (Manchester United) & Edgar Davids (Juventus)

From the Present times: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Ngolo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Yaya Toure (Manchester City).

Do let us know in the comments below, who is the best box to box player in your opinion!