5 facts about Gerard Pique you didn't know

The man with a mouth

There is somewhat of a fixation in the minds of fans about knowing the lesser-known things about their favourite player. Heck, the player doesn’t even have to be a favourite to be the subject of a fan’s curiosity.

After all, what does a player—a normal human being like you and me—do in his free time? How was his childhood? What are the happenings of his personal life? These are some of the burning questions in most fans’ gut and we are going to be the ones to satiate your hunger.

For this piece, Gerard Pique will be the one under the microscope. The Catalan defender is among the most well-known names in the football fraternity for his respectable football skills and outspoken nature.

#5 Coma in childhood

The signs of a great footballer can be seen from a very early age and it was no different with Gerard Pique either. The moment he could walk properly, he was already kicking the football. Such was his love for the game that it almost cost him his dear life.

As a 17-month-old, the Barcelona defender was playing on the terrace of his grandparents’ home. You may have already guessed what happened next. While playing, the ball went over the terrace and the chasing Gerard Pique also fell with it.

The former Manchester United defender had to be hospitalised immediately where he was in a coma. Thankfully, the Barcelona number 3 woke up from his elongated somnolence after 2 days, much to the joy of his relatives.

