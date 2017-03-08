5 facts you probably did not know about Luis Enrique

From playing for fierce rivals to becoming a midfield great at Barcelona, Luis Enrique has seen it all.

Luis Enrique is set to leave the hot seat at Barcelona after three years in charge

Luis Enrique is in the news for announcing his departure from Barcelona at the end of the season. While many have displayed their surprise at his decision, one could say that the former Blaugrana player made a wise choice and doesn’t want to overstay his welcome.

Despite winning the treble in his first season and double in his second, some fans were never really convinced by his managerial abilities. And those people will be more than happy to see the back of him.

Every celebrity has some interesting things going on about them, and Enrique is no different. On such an occasion, we would like to reveal some Luis Enrique facts that you probably didn’t know until now.

#1 Pele’s Best 100

Luis Enrique is definitely one the finest midfielders Spain has ever produced

Pele is regarded by many as the greatest player of all time. He mesmerised fans around the globe during the 60s and his accolades with both club and country put him on the pedestal of the best. So when a personality such as Pele puts your name in his top 125 footballers list, you know you are special.

In March 2004, Pele published a list of the 100 greatest footballers alive and Luis Enrique was one of the only three Spaniard in that list, with the other two being Real Madrid legends, Raul Gonzalez Blanco and Emilio Butragueno.

This in itself is a high praise from the man that many consider as the best player in the history of football.