FIFA World Cup: 5 Fairy-tale runs

5 Dream Runs by various teams in World Cup history.

Md Adil CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 17:48 IST 12 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA World Cup on Tour in Hamburg

The World Cup is just a few days away and all the teams are gearing up for the opportunity to represent their country at the grandest stage of all. It begins on 14th June 2018 at the Luzhniki Stadium, the largest stadium in Russia with a seating capacity of 81,000.

There have been a lot of winners over the years but it is the underdogs whose performances mesmerize the audience and make the world realize that it is the national flag that keeps them driving forward. We take a look at some of the great runs in the World Cup with the hope of seeing one in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Bulgaria (1994)

BULGARIA V GERMANY

Bulgaria barely managed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup which was held in nine cities across the United States. Bulgaria were thrashed in their opening game. They conceded 4 goals without a reply against Nigeria, but they came back roaring defeating Greece by 4 goals to nil and then Argentina by 2 goals, thus ensuring a place in the knockout stages.

They faced a daunting task of beating Mexico which they did via penalties (3-1). The went on to beat Germany as well with goals from Hristo Stoichkov and Yordan Letchkov thus making themselves a force to reckon.

The Bulgarian side was knocked out of the tournament by Italy, the runners-up. They couldn’t secure a 3rd place but they sure made a name for themselves. Hristo Stoichkov was the joint top-scorer with 6 goals to his name.