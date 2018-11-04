×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 famous acrimonious player-trophy relationships

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
71   //    04 Nov 2018, 17:37 IST

Footballers live a life that other people wish they could. With their lavish lifestyle accompanied by the superstar stars, these men are treated like kings.

Footballers have a massive fan following. People idolise these men and often try to emulate their practices. With all that said, it won’t be wrong to say that the footballers have it all.

All the happiness in the world, every luxury, the feeling is genuinely special.

But sometimes few things stay eluded from our lives. We crave something so much that all the glory, all the happiness, everything just seems pale in front of that missing piece.

There are few men in football who have their name crafted in the history books. Today we present you 5 acrimonious player-trophy relationships. These 5 players will always be considered as some of the greatest ever to play the game but a missing medal from their glorious trophy cabinet surely haunts them.

Gianluigi Buffon- UEFA Champions League

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

There are few facts more amusing than how did Gianluigi Buffon not won the elusive champions league trophy! A serial winner who has done it all, a legend in every form of the game! Buffon’s legacy shall remain forever courtesy of his legendary records.

Often considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Buffon has a plethora of records to his name. Individual honours, team trophies, you name it and Buffon has done it all except one, UEFA Champions League!

A man who has aged like a fine wine, Buffon played with heart and soul throughout his storybook career. He played a major role in Italy’s historic triumph in 2006 as Azzurri claimed their 4th world title in Germany.

Buffon’s achievements at club level have been tremendous as well considering. The legendary goalie has won it all in Italy including numerous Serie A & Coppa Italia cups

Buffon has come close to the prestigious trophy thrice; losing out to Milan in 2003, Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.

The football world wishes to see the former Italian skipper lift the elusive UCL trophy but with his good days at the top level behind, this might go down one of the saddest stories in the history of club football.





 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Gianluigi Buffon
Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top 5 contenders
RELATED STORY
5 developments that could aid Barcelona's quest for...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona is ready to win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Scoring Defenders in Champions League History
RELATED STORY
5 of the biggest Ballon d'Or predictions so far
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 4
06 Nov MON CLU 11:25 PM Monaco vs Brugge
06 Nov CRV LIV 11:25 PM Crvena Zvezda vs Liverpool
07 Nov ATL BOR 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
07 Nov TOT PSV 01:30 AM Tottenham vs PSV
07 Nov INT BAR 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Barcelona
07 Nov NAP PSG 01:30 AM Napoli vs PSG
07 Nov POR LOK 01:30 AM Porto vs Lokomotiv Moskva
07 Nov SCH GAL 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Galatasaray
07 Nov CSK ROM 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Roma
07 Nov VAL YOU 11:25 PM Valencia vs Young Boys
08 Nov OLY HOF 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Hoffenheim
08 Nov MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
08 Nov VIK REA 01:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs Real Madrid
08 Nov JUV MAN 01:30 AM Juventus vs Manchester United
08 Nov BAY AEK 01:30 AM Bayern München vs AEK Athens
08 Nov BEN AJA 01:30 AM Benfica vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us