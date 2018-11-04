5 famous acrimonious player-trophy relationships

Footballers live a life that other people wish they could. With their lavish lifestyle accompanied by the superstar stars, these men are treated like kings.

Footballers have a massive fan following. People idolise these men and often try to emulate their practices. With all that said, it won’t be wrong to say that the footballers have it all.

All the happiness in the world, every luxury, the feeling is genuinely special.

But sometimes few things stay eluded from our lives. We crave something so much that all the glory, all the happiness, everything just seems pale in front of that missing piece.

There are few men in football who have their name crafted in the history books. Today we present you 5 acrimonious player-trophy relationships. These 5 players will always be considered as some of the greatest ever to play the game but a missing medal from their glorious trophy cabinet surely haunts them.

Gianluigi Buffon- UEFA Champions League

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

There are few facts more amusing than how did Gianluigi Buffon not won the elusive champions league trophy! A serial winner who has done it all, a legend in every form of the game! Buffon’s legacy shall remain forever courtesy of his legendary records.

Often considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Buffon has a plethora of records to his name. Individual honours, team trophies, you name it and Buffon has done it all except one, UEFA Champions League!

A man who has aged like a fine wine, Buffon played with heart and soul throughout his storybook career. He played a major role in Italy’s historic triumph in 2006 as Azzurri claimed their 4th world title in Germany.

Buffon’s achievements at club level have been tremendous as well considering. The legendary goalie has won it all in Italy including numerous Serie A & Coppa Italia cups

Buffon has come close to the prestigious trophy thrice; losing out to Milan in 2003, Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.

The football world wishes to see the former Italian skipper lift the elusive UCL trophy but with his good days at the top level behind, this might go down one of the saddest stories in the history of club football.

