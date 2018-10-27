×
5 famous footballers who became politicians

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
203   //    27 Oct 2018, 20:40 IST

Shevchenko was a political candidate in his home country
Shevchenko was a political candidate in his home country

There is no denying that football has always had a connection with politics in one way or the other, being the most famous sport in the world surely attracts a lot of attention from every corner, and every field in the world. In fact, a lot of sporting events cannot be conducted until the higher authority makes it possible.

Footballers of the past and present are considered as idols and role models. Their leadership qualities have proven to be a life learning lesson for most of us. The likes of Lilian Thuram and Pele who have made a name for themselves in the field of politics are examples of the fact that footballers and athletes as well can do well in political office.

5 such footballers who are renowned personalities, and are extremely decorated, have attempted a shot in the dark, and some have become successful and known politicians in the world.

#5 Andrey Arshavin - FC Kairat

Arshavin ran for the regional council elections
Arshavin ran for the regional council elections

Arshavin is one of those players that Arsenal fans cannot forget, due to the fact that his 4 seasons at Arsenal were actually filled with a number of injuries and goal problems. Arsene Wenger decided to get rid of the winger, as he was proving to be an obstacle for younger, more deserving talents.

However, his stint with Zenit St. Petersburg was much better in comparison to his time at the Emirates, justifying the fact that he was a talent with a lot of potentials.

At 36, the Russian continues to perform with the Kazakhstan side FC Kairat. Albeit, a lesser known fact is that Arshavin actually ran for Putin's party in the regional council elections, but withdrew.

Arshavin was eventually told to concentrate on football. Arshavin continues to play, but he could soon return to politics after hanging his boots once and for all.

