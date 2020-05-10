Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most famous clubs in European football. The most successful English football club, Manchester United have had some fabulous players donning the famous red jersey.

But there are a few footballers who made their names worth elsewhere. Since the Manchester United squad is always full of superstars, it is often easy to forget some of the lesser-known players who played for the club even in a title-winning season. United's transfer antics have seldom let them down, the following being the exceptions to this.

Everyone knows United signed Ronaldo and Kleberson together but it was Ronaldo who, outshone everyone to become the best in the world and Kleberson's United career never really took off, but there are other players too whose name in this list will surprise you for sure!

#5 Jonathan Spector, Manchester United 2004

Birmingham City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Sky Bet Championship

Jonathon Spector played more than 250 matches in the Premier League and the Championship, but out of those 250, only 3 were for Manchester United.

Spector signed for United in 2003 from Chicago Fires and debuted against Arsenal in the community shield in 2004. He went to Charlton Athletic for a year on a loan deal and was eventually sold to West Ham in 2006.

It is at West Ham where the defender played a majority of matches before moving to Birmingham to play 153 matches for them.

The US international currently plays for Scottish club Hibernian.

#4 Jordi Cruyff, Manchester United 1999

Winners Press Conference and Photocalls - 2016 Laureus World Sports Awards - Berlin

Advertisement

Jordi Cruyff has achieved a lot during his short stint at United. He was a part of the squad that won the Premier League, Champions League, and the FA Cup. Yeah, you guessed it right, he was the part of the 1999 treble-winning squad but had limited appearances.

Jordi was signed from Barcelona for a fee of £1.4 million on a four-year contract. During his time at United, the attacking midfielder/ striker made 34 appearances and scored 8 goals for the Red Devils. He played eleven times and scored twice in the 1998–99 season before a loan deal with Celta Vigo took him back to Spain in January 1999. He scored twice in eight games for the Spaniards before returning to United. His career at United was shadowed with injuries which made it difficult for him to establish himself in the first team. He left the club in 2000 when his contract expired

There are no prizes for guessing Cruyff's father - legendary Johan Cruyff. Cryuff played for two national teams - Catalonia and Netherlands.

The former Dutch international now manages the Ecuador national team.

#3 Giuseppe Rossi, Manchester United 2004

Levante UD v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Rossi was a very good striker in his career, but not for United, where he could just make 5 appearances during his 4-year stay which included loan spells to Parma and Newcastle.

The Italian striker was bought by United from Parma at the age of 17 by buying out his contract.

His first-team debut came on 20 November 2004, at home to Crystal Palace in the fifth round of the League Cup, as an 84th-minute substitute for David Bellion.

He was sold by Untied to Villarreal where he finally settled and scored above 50 goals in 136 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Interesting fact - Although Rossi did not play in the League Cup final against Wigan Athletic, Nemanja Vidić (who made a seven-minute cameo at the end of the game) gave his medal to Rossi for his contribution to the team's success in the earlier rounds.

Some Fifa Stalwarts still know how to play with him in a United jersey in FIFA 07.