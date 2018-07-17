5 famous transfers that happened during the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list

The 2018 FIFA World Cup was really a remarkable one, producing a lot of entertainment, surprises and interesting memories that will stay on the hearts of football fans for a very long time. With over 3.2 billion viewers worldwide, the tournament also lived up to its hype, becoming one of the most-watched events of the year so far.

While the World Cup was still in progress in Russia, the transfer window was also wide open, allowing European clubs to participate in transfer activities. In fact, the tournament never slowed things down, with several clubs involving themselves heavily in the market as they worked towards strengthening various areas of their squads before the next campaign begins.

During its 32-day period, many superstars seized the opportunity to secure their dream moves. With many top players swapping clubs during the World Cup, we take a look at 5 famous transfers that took place while the competition was going on in Russia:

#5. Jorginho (Napoli to Chelsea)

Jorginho has linked up with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

After several weeks of speculations regarding his future at the Stadio San Paolo, Napoli midfielder, Jorginho has finally decided which club he would be playing for next season. Despite attracting interest from clubs across various countries in Europe, the superstar finally saw reasons why he should leave for England.

Premier League champions, Manchester City were leading the race to sign 26-year-old, following his impressive performances against The Citizens in the Champions League last term. However, Pep Guardiola missed out on his target as the midfielder decided to link-up with his manager, Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea instead.

The Blues succeeded in luring the playmaker to Stamford Bridge, thanks to a £57 million deal which convinced the Seria A giants to part ways with their prized asset. Jorginho has signed a long-term contract with The Blues, earning £102,000 per week and is expected to remain in London for the next 5 years of his career.