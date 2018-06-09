5 famously failed Manchester United transfers since the Ferguson era

Manchester United lost the fear factor ever since Ferguson's departure

The 20-time English champions are one of the most followed football clubs in the world. Sir Alex Ferguson has built a legacy at the Old Trafford and it is going to last for many years to come.

Manchester United faithful have witnessed some legendary players grace the Old Trafford pitch. It is really difficult for any player to say 'No', when United comes calling.

The Red Devils have made some stunning signings over the years, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Romelu Lukaku, David de Gea, Edwin van der Sar, Wayne Rooney, Nemanja Matic, and many more joining the club.

Despite all their success in the transfer market, they have had their fair share of failures, especially after the departure of Ferguson. They have made some costly errors in the transfer window in the last few years.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the five famously failed Manchester United transfers.

#5 Memphis Depay

Depay (L), Manchester United v Feyenoord - UEFA Europa League - Group A - Old Trafford

Manchester United signed the Netherlands international for a fee of around £25 million in 2015 after a stunning season in the Eredivisie for PSV Eindhoven.

Depay found the back of the net on 25 occasions in 36 appearances for the Dutch club and Manchester United wasted no time in buying one of the most exciting young players.

However, his Old Trafford stint turned out to be a disaster. He has started only 16 Premier League games during his 18 months stay at Old Trafford and scored just 2 goals. A technically gifted attacking player, Depay struggled for consistency in England.

Though he had his moments, he could find his goal-scoring touch. Many felt he was not given enough time to flourish in one of the toughest leagues in the world. He was sold to Lyon in January 2015 for a fee of around £21.7 million.