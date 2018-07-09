Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Top 5 Fastest Players 

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17.67K   //    09 Jul 2018, 08:52 IST

Ronaldo struck a stunning hat-trick against Spain
This World Cup has produced some thrilling and fast-paced football so far. Every player's running stats are tracked by FIFA at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Some of the fastest players in the world like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Ousmane Dembele, Raheem Sterling, and Marcus Rashford does not even feature in the top 10. When everyone thought Mbappe would top the list, he did not even make it to the top 20.

England has four players in the top 20 which is the most of any country in the 2018 World Cup. Also, none of the players from top nations like Argentina, Germany, France, and Belgium feature in the top 20.

FIFA has published the list of top 20 fastest footballers in the 2018 World Cup and we take a look at the top five fastest footballers.

Other players in the Top 20: Maciej Rybus (Poland), Marquinhos (Brazil), Aleksandr Golovin (Russia), Dani Carvajal (Spain), Hirving Lozano (Mexico), Heechan Hwang (South Korea), Robbie Kruse (Australia), Marcos Urena (Costa Rica), Juan Cuadrado (Colombia), Mathew Leckie (Australia), Raheem Sterling (England), Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland), Johan Mojica (Colombia), and Marcus Rashford (England) takes the remaining spots in the top 20 with speeds of more than 33 km/h.

#5 Kyle Walker (England) and Jesse Lingard (England) - 33.5 km/h (tied)

Jesse Lingard has been excellent for England in the tournament
The Three Lions are in the semifinals of the World Cup. They defeated Sweden 2-0 in the quarterfinals to book their place in the top four. Harry Kane has scored seven goals in the tournament and has led them well.

Kane's teammates Kyle Walker and Jesse Lingard have been exceptional throughout the World Cup. Lingard has been a livewire in the World Cup and is providing the creative spark for Southgate's side. He has scored a goal and assisted one more in the tournament so far.

Kyle Walker, on the other hand, is doing a great job at the back and provides the defensive stability. Both these players have shown tremendous pace in the tournament and clocked speeds of 33.5 km/h.

