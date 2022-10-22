5 fastest players in the Premier League so far this season

The Premier League is known for its fast-paced nature and as such has had a few incredibly athletic players over the years.

Theo Walcott, Aaron Lennon, Leroy Sane, Adama Traore, and Kyle Walker are among some of the league's fastest players in history.

As we all know, speed is a very important ability for top professional footballers, as the nature of the sport requires a lot of running.

Even in 2022, the status quo still hasn't changed in the Premier League as there are still a handful of pacy players.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at five players who have recorded the fastest speed in the league this season.

#5 Jack Stacey - Bournemouth

Stacey plays for Bournemouth

Surprisingly for many, Bournemouth defender Jack Stacey is currently one of the fastest players in the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old Englishman joined the Cherries in 2019 from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee. He has also previously played for the likes of Reading, Exeter City, Carlisle United and Barnet.

Jack Stacey @jackstacey_ 🏻 🏻 Thanks to everybody for your support throughout the season. Hope you’re all still celebrating 🥳 We’re back!Thanks to everybody for your support throughout the season. Hope you’re all still celebrating 🥳 We’re back!🙌🏻🙌🏻🍒 Thanks to everybody for your support throughout the season. Hope you’re all still celebrating 🥳 https://t.co/wjr3z38bq1

Stacey has so far recorded a top speed of 35.6 (km/h) during the ongoing 2022-23 league season. It thus makes him the fifth fastest player at the moment.

#4 Allan Saint-Maximin - Newcastle United

Saint-Maxinin is one of the leagues' best dribblers

The Frenchman is regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League due to his explosive nature on the wings for Newcastle United.

Allan Saint-Maximin is a powerful runner both on and off the ball. He also possesses excellent ball-carrying ability and ranks top among the league's most exciting dribblers.

The 25-year-old winger has so far recorded an amazing top speed of 35.7 (km/h) this season, making him the fourth fastest player.

He has scored one goal and provided two assists in five games for Newcastle United this season in the league.

#3 Diogo Dalot - Manchester United

Dalot plays as a right-back for Manchester United

The Portuguese international is rated as one of the most promising full-backs in the Premier League due to his enormous potential.

Diogo Dalot has established himself as Manchester United's first-choice right-back under Erik ten Hag this season.

He has played all 10 of the Red Devils' league games this season, raking in the third-most minutes at the club (895).

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Diogo Dalot has recorded the third highest top speed in the Premier League this season (35.8km/h). [ Diogo Dalot has recorded the third highest top speed in the Premier League this season (35.8km/h). [ @premierleague 📊 Diogo Dalot has recorded the third highest top speed in the Premier League this season (35.8km/h). [@premierleague] https://t.co/KlwL1oUAet

One of Dalot's major attributes is his pace, and the Portuguese has already recorded a top speed of 35.8 (km/h) this season.

#2 Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Martinelli has been impressive for Arsenal this season

Another player who makes the list of Premier League players who have recorded the fastest speed this season is Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli.

The 21-year-old is currently enjoying a productive football campaign with Arsenal, who themselves are top of the log standings.

He has so far scored an impressive four league goals for the Gunners, while registering two assists for his teammates.

Arsenal @Arsenal Our Player of the Match last night...



GABRIEL MARTINELLI Our Player of the Match last night...GABRIEL MARTINELLI 🏆 Our Player of the Match last night...GABRIEL MARTINELLI 🔥 https://t.co/mGMkC4v1Sf

Also known for his explosiveness, Martinelli has recorded a top speed of 35.9 (km/h) this season, thus making him the second-fastest currently.

#1 Darwin Nunez - Liverpool

Nunez has the fastest top speed in the Premier League this season

Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez was one of the most high-profile signings to join the Premier League this summer.

Recall that Liverpool have paid a club-record transfer fee in the region of £85 million to sign the highly rated striker from Benfica.

Nunez is known for his explosive runs and incredible goal scoring ability, which makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders.

GOAL @goal Darwin Nunez enjoyed his first goal at Anfield Darwin Nunez enjoyed his first goal at Anfield 😜 https://t.co/6WRXoJSfRt

He has so far recorded a top speed of 36.5 (km/h), which makes him the fastest player in the league at the moment. Nunez has scored three goals and registered one assist in seven league games for Liverpool.

