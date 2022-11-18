5 favorites for the Golden Ball award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

In every edition of the FIFA World Cup, the tournament's Golden Ball is awarded to the player adjudged to have been the best in the tournament. Several iconic players have won the award over the years, including Luka Modric in 2018, Lionel Messi in 2014, Diego Forlan in 2010 and Zinedine Zidane in 2006.

Many of the world's best players will sport the colors of their countries for a six-week period in Qatar to try and emerge as world champions. These players have achieved tremendous success in their club careers and will look to add international glory to their sparkling resume.

For the likes of Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Modric, this is the last chance to win the competition. They are some of the game's finest players of the century and will play alongside some of the top youngsters. The quality of the teams at the competition is high, and a number of different players may be difference-makers in Qatar.

Without further ado, here is a list of five possible candidates for the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#5 Pedri

Spain v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Barcelona prodigy Pedri took the world by storm in 2021 as he emerged as one of the world's most talented youngsters. Since joining Barcelona from Las Palmas, he has shown great maturity beyond his years on and off the pitch. He quickly established himself as a regular for the Spanish giants and became a key player for the national team.

Pedri is presently one of the world's best young midfielders and an undisputed starter for club and country. Barring any injury challenges, the 19-year-old will feature prominently for La Roja in Qatar. Pedri plays a key role for his teams in that he helps them dominate possession and create plays. In this role, he will be a huge asset to Spain and will have a say in whether the team does well in the competition.

Pedri was Spain's best player in Euro 2020 aged only 18 years old, and won the 'Best Young Player of the Tournament' award. He played every minute for his country in the competition until they were knocked out in the semifinals by eventual winners Italy. The teenager has only appeared 14 times for his country amid a number of injury challenges, but is expected to star in Qatar. Due to his influence on games, he is a potential candidate for the Golden Ball at the end of the tournament.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne

Netherlands v Belgium: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Manchester City and Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the world's best midfielder at present. The former Chelsea and Wolfsburg man has assumed the role of a leader for club and country, and is excelling at both. De Bruyne is the biggest name on Belgium's team sheet heading into this year's FIFA World Cup, and rightly so.

For De Bruyne and the rest of the Belgian "Golden generation", this may represent the final chance to win the FIFA World Cup. After coming very close in Russia four years ago, they have to do it all over again in Qatar. This time, De Bruyne will be more than a supporting act for Eden Hazard, who has grabbed the spotlight in previous tournaments. The Manchester City man is now the team's main man.

De Bruyne's skillset and ability make him a potential candidate for the Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 31-year-old midfielder is in great form heading into the tournament, with three goals and 13 assists to his name at club level.

#3 Kylian Mbappe

France v Austria: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Kylian Mbappe is still very much at the top of his game. A lot has changed concerning the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star since he shot himself into global superstardom in Russia four years ago, but not his quality. Mbappe has displayed imperious form for club and country this calendar year and remains one of the world's best.

At the FIFA World Cup in Russia, Mbappe placed himself at a level higher than any other teenager in football history bar Pele. Now 23, he remains a key player for France and will hope to lead the team with his goal contributions in Qatar. If anything, his form this season indicates that he will have a brilliant tournament. He already has 19 goals and five assists to his name for PSG in all competitions.

Mbappe helped France win the UEFA Nations League title in 2021 with a series of dazzling performances. After taking the world by storm as a teenager, the Frenchman is set to start another storm in Qatar, and is a potential candidate for the tournament's Golden Ball.

#2 Neymar

Brazil v Tunisia - International Friendly

For Neymar, this is more than just a FIFA World Cup. This is a chance for him to prove that he is more than just a pretender to the throne of Pele in Selecao history. The PSG star will feature in his third FIFA World Cup having failed to inspire them to victory in previous editions.

Neymar has become more of a leader for the team than ever before and is primed to play a pivotal role in the tournament. It is arguably the 31-year-old forward's last chance to win football's biggest prize. His form heading into the tournament for the French giants is impressive as he has 15 goals and 12 assists to his name.

Neymar is only two goals away from breaking Pele's all-time goalscoring record for Brazil (77 goals). He also has a chance to win his first major international trophy, which has eluded him despite his immense talent and ability. He is a potential candidate for the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup if his country does well in the competition.

#1 Lionel Messi

United Arab Emirates v Argentina - International Friendly

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is considered by many to be the greatest player to ever kick a football. The Argentine great has only one major title missing from his cabinet, and it is the FIFA World Cup. After the disappointments he has faced in the tournament, he has one last chance to win it.

Messi has greatly impressed for club and country this season. He led this current crop of Argentine players to Copa America glory in 2021 and the Finalissima in 2022. His teammates have put together an incredible run of form leading up to this point in the competition, and have remained unbeaten in 36 games over the last three years.

Messi won the Golden Ball at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is his country's captain and leader, and will play a key role if they are to win the title.

