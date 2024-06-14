5 favorites to win the Golden Ball at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday (June 14) and will feature some of the best players in Europe pursuing glory for their respective nations in Germany and the Golden Ball for themselves. These players, often the best in the world, will be tasked with scoring, assisting and dictating play over the next few weeks across different cities East of the Rhine.

At the end of the tournament, there will be a Golden Ball winner. With many contenders in the fray at Euro 2024, let's take a look at five likely players to claim the Golden Ball, from least likely to most likely:

Five likely Golden Ball winners at Euro 2024

#5 Phil Foden, England

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden could be a contender for the Golden Ball at Euro 2024 following his brilliant Premier League season for Manchester City. The Englishman was phenomenal for Pep Guardiola's side, bagging 27 goals and 12 assists in 53 games across competitions.

Trending

If the 24-year-old maintains his purple patch of form in Germany, not only could he win the individual award, he might grab a winner's medal with the Three Lions, who are in Group C with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo will always be a favorite to be named the best player in any competition he plays in. Despite being closer to 40 than any other player on the list, the Los Blancos legend remains a dangerous option for Portugal.

Euro 2024 will likely be the legendary striker's final appearance at the European Championships, so he would look to win the Golden Ball award in what could be his last dance.

The 39-year-old Al-Nassr striker comes into the competition with 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across competitions for his Saudi Pro-League employers. Ronaldo's Portugal are in Group F with Turkey, Georgia and the Czech Republic.

#3 Jude Bellingham, England

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is not just a favorite to win the Golden Ball at Euro 2024, he's also a serious contender to win the Ballon d'Or. The midfielder was glorious for Los Blancos last season, pitching in with a fabulous return of 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games across competitions in his debut season.

Bellingham doesn't rank higher in this list simply because the players ahead of him are freaks of nature and are at the peak of their powers. The 20-year-old, though, will be a serious contender, and his team begin their campaign in Group C with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

#2 Kylian Mbappe, France

Real Madrid's latest superstar acquisition is a man for big occasions for both club and country. The PSG legend comes into Euro 2024 with 44 goals and 10 assists for the Ligue 1 giants in his final season with them.

The Los Blancos star will have a star-studded ensemble alongside him to help Le Bleus to glory in Germany, and a Golden Ball award will be on his wishlist.

Les Capitaine de Bleus will be motivated to win one of the few trophies he hasn't won in his illustrious career this summer. Mbappe will be keen to begin his tournament in Group D with Poland, Netherlands and Austria on a high.

#1 Harry Kane, England

England captain Harry Kane is the European Golden Boot winner and is easily the most lethal player on the planet.

The former Spurs man could also be contending for the Ballon d'Or if he wins Euro 2024.The Englishman comes into the tournament in blistering form, scoring 44 goals and laying 12 assists in 45 appearances across competitions throughout his debut season with Bayern Munich.

The Three Lions begin their campaign in Group C with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia, and Kane is undoubtedly the leading contender for the Golden Ball and Golden Boot.