5 FIFA World Cup 2022 teams which have the most attacking depth

We're less than two weeks away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is an exciting time to be a football fan as the world's best international sides prepare to go to battle for the beautiful game's biggest prize.

Some of the usual suspects are expected to enjoy a great run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But the sheer magnitude of the competition will make way for surprises, as we've so often seen in the recent past.

Some of the teams look incredibly robust heading into the tournament. We will see plenty of goals at the tournament too, but which team has the best ensemble of attackers heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five teams with the most attacking depth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Argentina

This is likely to be Lionel Messi's final World Cup. He has been in spectacular form for both club and country of late. Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side has plenty of quality options in attack and they have great depth too.

Angel Di Maria's experience and ability to dictate play in the final third will be key. Lautaro Martinez will be their first-choice striker. They have a worthy backup option in Julian Alvarez, who has impressed in his outings for Manchester City so far this season.

Paulo Dybala is likely to return from injury in time for the tournament and that will be a great boost for La Albiceleste as he has been in pretty good form this term.

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa and Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa are both solid options on the bench too.

#4 Portugal

Portugal are set to make their eighth appearance at the World Cup this year. Fernando Santos will be hoping that he can guide the country's golden generation to the pinnacle of football. While they have world-class players all across the pitch, Portugal are particularly stacked in the attacking department.

The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line for them. Santos has the likes of Joao Felix and Rafael Leao to rely on to add youthful vigor to their frontline.They have really solid backup options in Andre Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Goncalo Guedes and Francisco Trincao.

The likes of Bernardo Silva and Pedro Goncalves can play in the frontline as well. Bruno Fernandes will operate as the attacking midfielder behind them.

#3 England

Gareth Southgate has quite a few decisions to make with respect to his squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Southgate has plenty of exciting attackers he can rely on to produce the goods for his side.

The Three Lions are almost certain to take Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kane is one of the best strikers in the world. The others are all dynamic players and Southgate can mix it up if he has to.

Marcus Rashford is also expected to get a call-up and the Manchester United forward has done pretty well of late. Jadon Sancho, Jarrod Bowen and Tammy Abraham are unlikely to make the squad and that speaks volumes about England's attacking depth.

#2 France

France have incredible depth in all departments and their attacking unit is quite dynamic and well-rounded. The in-form Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele make for one of the most lethal looking attacking trios at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Christopher Nkunku is another player who has made a good case for himself of late. Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Kingsley Coman are all expected to be fighting for a starting spot as well.

It's unclear whether or not the likes of Coman, Anthony Martial and Moussa Diaby will even make the squad though. But Didier Deschamps is unlikely to miss them as his frontline looks formidable already.

#1 Brazil

Brazil are one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Tite's side have been in great form in recent times and have a star-studded squad and have world-class options in every single department.

While their defense and midfield look pretty strong, it's the depth of their attack that makes the Selecao a scary proposition for any side. The in-form Neymar will be their main man in attack.

Players like Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Gabriel Martinelli, Raphinha, Richarlison and Pedro have all been in pretty good form this season. Brazil undoubtedly has the best attacking unit heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

