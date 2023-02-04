5 fittest players in world football right now (2022-23)

Fitness plays a crucial role in football as it goes a long way towards determining a player's performance on the field. A high level of physical fitness allows footballers to perform at their best for the entire duration of matches.

Players need to possess a good combination of speed, endurance, strength, agility, and flexibility to excel in the beautiful game. To maintain their physiques, players follow strict fitness and nutrition regimes.

Many footballers work with nutritionists to ensure they are getting the right balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to support their training and recovery. In addition to this, they also follow rigorous strength and conditioning programs to build their muscles, increase their endurance, and improve their overall physical fitness.

The result of this combination of nutrition and fitness is that many footballers have great physiques, which are often admired by fans and other athletes. By taking their fitness and nutrition seriously, footballers are able to maintain their health, reduce the risk of injury, and extend their careers.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the fittest footballers in the world.

#5 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life right now. But things were looking rather grim for him a year ago. The Englishman underwent shoulder surgery in August 2021 to address a long-standing issue. It kept Rashford out of action for a while and he was far from his best when he returned to the pitch.

But with time, he started to show a marked improvement. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, he has been in incredible form and there's been a noticeable improvement in his speed, agility, and endurance.

Rashford has been working closely with his fitness coaches and nutritionists to ensure he is in the best shape possible, and this has paid off in his performances on the pitch. The Manchester United forward's transformation is a testament to the impact a focus on rehabilitation and fitness can have on a player's output.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah has one of the most exceptional physiques in football. He has always stayed committed to being in the best shape and his determination and hard work has paid off massively in the recent past.

Salah is lean and muscular and this enables him to be quick and agile. As a result, he is an excellent dribbler who regularly takes on defenders and beats them. Salah also doesn't let his intensity levels drop during a game. He is easily one of the most ripped footballers on the planet.

#3 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

With broad shoulders and powerful pistons for legs, Adama Traore is one of the most physically imposing footballers in the world. Although he is one of the most muscular attackers in Europe, he has very little body fat and is one of the quickest players around.

Interestingly, Traore's fitness regime does not involve lifting a ridiculous amount of weights. In an interview with Spanish outlet La Sexta (via The Sun), Traore said:

"My training? I don’t do weights. It’s hard to believe, but I don't do weights. It’s genetic. I exercise, but I gain mass very quickly."

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski's wife is a Polish karateka and personal trainer. The Barcelona striker follows strict instructions on his diet from his wife and that definitely shows in his physique and fitness levels.

Despite being 34, Lewandowski continues to be one of the best players on the planet. He is a prolific goalscorer and also hardly ever misses games due to fitness issues.

In 25 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season, Lewandowski has scored 23 goals and provided five assists.

#1 Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Inaki Williams is a powerful and explosive player who is known for his ability to beat defenders with his speed and quick changes of direction. He is also an excellent finisher, who can score goals from difficult positions.

Williams is one of the fittest players of the modern era. He played in a record 251 consecutive La Liga games for Athletic Bilbao until an injury sidelined him for their game against Celta Vigo last Sunday (29 January). It was the first league game he missed in seven years.

