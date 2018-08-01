5 greatest Brazilian footballers in FC Barcelona's history

Ronaldo was unstoppable at Barcelona.

In 1931, Fausto Dos Santos and Jaguare entered record books by becoming the first ever Brazilian footballer to represent Barcelona.

Since then, over 30 Brazilians have had the honour to wear the Blaugrana colours, with Arthur and Malcolm being the latest. Some of them succeeded while the others failed. There were a few, however, who left an indelible mark on the club and its history.

Today, we acknowledge the five greatest Brazilians to play for FC Barcelona. The list includes transfer record signings, world-cup winners and Ballon d'Or awardees. These players have been chosen based on their individual brilliance, success as a team as well as their overall legacy on the club.

#5 Ronaldo

Is a single season enough for a player to become a club legend? The answer is yes if we are talking about Ronaldo's 1996/97 season at Barcelona.

Joining from PSV Eindhoven for a world transfer record, fans had huge expectations from the 19-year old Brazilian. To say that Ronaldo lived up to them would be an understatement.

A physical specimen with the strength of a bull and the speed of a cheetah, Ronaldo would bludgeon his way past the defence. Add to it his inch-perfect finishing, and he was, simply put, unstoppable. He scored 47 goals in 49 matches to round-up the greatest debut season in football history.

Ronaldo ended the season with a host of individual and team awards including the FIFA World Player of the Year and the European Golden Boot. Contract issues saw him join Inter in 1997 for yet another world record amount, thus bringing an abrupt end to his mythical run at Barcelona.

