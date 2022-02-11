5 football clubs which have never won a trophy

Winning a trophy is not a regular task, be it club or national level football. Yet some clubs have managed to make a habit of doing so. The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have assembled plenty of silverware in the history of the game.

It is not just both the Spanish giants who have excelled at this. Other top European clubs have managed to win silverware regularly at a certain point in time in their history. However, there are several clubs who have not come close to achieving this feat.

Quite a few clubs are yet to win a trophy

Even the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, who have infamous for not winning silverware of late, have won some trophies in their long history. To date, they have eight FA Cups and two English league titles to their name.

Many unexpected clubs have won something sometime in their history. Leicester City's Premier League triumph in the 2015-16 season has been an inspiration for many smaller teams.

Yet there are teams who have struggled to do win. On that note, let's take a look at those clubs who have failed to win a trophy.

#5 FK Proleter

Serbian football will get more attention in the near future

Serbian football is growing with time and at a good pace. They have produced several good players like Sergej-Milinkovic Savic and Dusan Tadic among others.

FK Proleter is a club based in Serbia. It was founded in 1951 and was in the Serbian third division for the majority of the time. After securing the win in the 2008-09 season, Proleter were promoted to the second division.

Runar Nordvik @RunarNordvik FK Proleter has secured promotion to next season’s Serbian Super liga leaving Novi Sad with two teams in the top flight in 2018/19. FK Proleter has secured promotion to next season’s Serbian Super liga leaving Novi Sad with two teams in the top flight in 2018/19. https://t.co/9YDy3HP0AB

Nine years later, they earned a promotion to the first division i.e. the Serbian SuperLiga. They are now into their fourth season in the top division but are yet to win a trophy so far.

#4 Deportivo Maldonado

Both Alex Sandro and Allan have been involved with Deportivo Maldonado

South American clubs have helped develop some of the finest players in the history of football. One such club is Deportivo Maldonado in Uruguay.

El Depor has been the home to some amazing South American players. The likes of Allan, Alex Sandro, Willian Jose, Geronimo Rulli and many others were introduced in Europe through Deportivo Maldonado.

Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan Las Palmas goalscorer Willian Jose, once of Real Madrid, is on loan from renowned Uruguayan feeder club Deportivo Maldonado. Las Palmas goalscorer Willian Jose, once of Real Madrid, is on loan from renowned Uruguayan feeder club Deportivo Maldonado.

After being stuck in the Uruguayan Segunda Division, the Urugayan side were promoted to the top division at the end of the 2019 season. The club continues to be an intermediate between top flight South American clubs and some of Europe's finest clubs. However, Deportivo Maldonado are yet to win a trophy.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy