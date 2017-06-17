5 football legends who could play in ISL 2017

Talks have been ongoing between ISL clubs and these five players.

by Abhijit Bharali Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2017, 17:37 IST

Francesco Totti won the World Cup with Italy in 2006

With the Indian football season now over, the attention has shifted to next season's new-look Indian Super League (ISL). The introduction of two new teams to the roster of ISL teams will no doubt ramp up the interest level in the popular franchise league, but before things get underway for real in ISL 2017, off-the-pitch business becomes the priority.

Most of the established ISL clubs have already started their recruitment drive for foreigners, as players and their agents have been sounded out by the franchises. The criteria for marquee acquisitions will most likely be relaxed for the upcoming ISL, but that doesn't mean clubs will not splash the cash should a household name become available.

There have been quite a lot of talks regarding which foreign stars clubs will sign for ISL 2017, not least in Europe where big clubs house the most recognisable names in world football. The likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Robert Pires, Nicolas Anelka, Helder Postiga, Diego Forlan and David Trezeguet have already graced the ISL stage in the past, therefore, let's look at five other big-name stars in world football who could be coming down to India for ISL kicks later this year.

#1 Francesco Totti

The AS Roma legend put the curtains on his 28-year association with Il Lupi in May and is available for free after his contract with the Giallorossi ends at the end of this month. Totti has been sounded out by quite a few ISL clubs who have assessed the Italian World Cup winner's status in the game and his pulling power of a genuine star. However, Totti is 40 and will celebrate his 41st birthday before ISL-4 starts, therefore, it remains to be seen which club is ready to take a leap of faith with one of the most popular footballers around and make Totti the oldest outfielder in ISL 2017.

