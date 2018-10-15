×
5 football personalities who had jobs outside of the sport

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Oct 2018, 14:24 IST

Jose Mourinho was a teacher before he became a football manager
When you dig into the lives of professional athletes, especially football players, you get to know some of the most bizarre and unexpected facts that they have carried throughout their lives. While some may think that they just left their respected youth academies and joined a football team, it is nowhere even close to the reality, as it is extremely hard to survive in this world.

To be specific enough, there have been some of these world-class football personalities, who were working way before they even stepped foot in this particular sport. A lesser-known fact is that the jobs they had to work in order to make them pennies weren't what we'd think these legends did in order to make a living.

We have already discussed the likes of Mathieu Flamini and Steven Gerrard, who have used their money to kick-start their entrepreneurial careers, but these 5 football faces have done something way more different by working jobs outside of the sport.

#5 Jamie Vardy - Factory worker

The Premier League winner was a former Factory Technician
The Premier League winner was a former Factory Technician

The English striker has had one heck of a journey since the past 2-3 seasons, as his team did something that they weren't expected to do: winning the Premier League with flying colors. Jamie Vardy, though, played a very important role in laying the foundation of Leicester's future in the 2015/16 season. From the time when the Foxes faced relegation to the time when Vardy almost won the Golden Boot, it was the most unbelievable season of his career.

A lesser-known fact, though, is that the English International used to work as a factory technician making prosthetic splints for people who had feet problems, a strange profession for a football player.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Peter Schmeichel Jamie Vardy Jose Mourinho Facts-Trivia Football Top 5/Top 10
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
