5 football players who are too good for their current clubs

Piyush Khullar

Ronaldo to Juventus has been the most sensational transfer thus far

With the World Cup over, football fans are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the club football season so they can support their favourite teams and indulge in the beautiful world of club football once again.

With the start of the new season comes the ever exciting transfer window. It is the dream of every fan that the clubs they support sign their favourite players.

The transfer window also provides the opportunity for players who are not currently happy at their clubs and are looking for a new challenge. Here is a list on 5 such players who should be looking to leave their clubs this summer.

#5 Florian Thauvin

The UEFA Europa League finalist too good for Marseille?

Amid the excitement of Olympique de Marseille's run to the Europa League final, it is easy to forget that Marseille finished the season in fourth spot and were without silverware. As a result of finishing fourth, Marseille also missed out on the Champions League spot to their bitter rivals Lyon with just one point.

Thauvin will certainly be thinking about his future with no Champions League football on offer with Marseille. The former Newcastle United man scored 22 goals last season and was only outscored by Edinson Cavani. Thauvin also added 12 assists to the proceedings.

An interesting fact about the Frenchman is that only five players in Europe's top five leagues were involved in more goals than the Marseille man. Thauvin's 34 goal involvements last season were more than Neymar's, Harry Kane's and Cristiano Ronaldo's.

The Frenchman was ranked sixth in Ligue 1 last season for key passes, second for dribbles and first for shots taken. Making him ideal for a club in the market for an elite wide forward.

With 41 goals and a World Cup medal over the last two seasons at just the age of 25, and with his peak years just ahead, the Frenchman should be on the move soon.

With Arsenal reportedly interested in the player, Thauvin should be careful in choosing his next destination as he is still considered a flop at Newcastle after a disastrous six-month spell at St James’ Park in the 2015-16 EPL season.

All stats via transfermarkt

