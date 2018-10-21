5 football players who played on while injured

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 688 // 21 Oct 2018, 23:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fabregas played till the second half when he was substituted

If you play at an elite level, chances are that you will face some of the most gruesome injuries, because the passion, commitment, and the intensity that football has to offer is like none other. Some of the injuries the sport has given us are more than just painful, as they are heartbreaking for the players involved.

The game has the ability to make or break an athlete. Some footballers are labeled as being 'soft', but there are some players who have experienced an extremely gruesome injury but continued to play for the rest of the match, or even the rest of the season.

Our picks for 5 world-class football personalities who continued to play despite experiencing breathtaking injuries, will make you realise their commitment to the sport.

#5 Wilfried Bony - Swansea City - Torn ligament

Bony ended up with a torn ligament but continued to play for the rest of the match

The Ivorian caught a lot of attention after the 2014-15 season, where his unparalleled performance with Swansea earned him a spot in Manchester City's squad. The striker however returned to Swansea in 2017-18, and ended up tearing his anterior cruciate ligament minutes after he came on the pitch against Leicester City.

At first, it was not understood by the fans and by the manager as to what happened after the unusual landing, but Bony continued to play for the rest of the match.

After the match, the news wasn't something really great for the Swansea supporters, as the Ivorian striker's injury was so severe that he was forced to not play for the rest of the season. The fact he continued to play despite being injured was something that worsened his injury.

#4 Stuart Pearce - West Ham United - Broken leg

Despite breaking his leg, Pearce continued to play against Watford

'Fierce Pearce', as we like calling him, was often considered one of the most passionate football players in the history of football. The Nottingham Forest legend was one of the most feared defenders way back in the 80s. His skills as a center back earned him some of the most prestigious honors both as an individual, and as a team player.

One of the most 'hyper' footballers in the world, 'The Psycho', as the media labeled him, did something that was truly unbelievable. In a fixture for West Ham United, Pearce ended up breaking his leg in the first half.

Most football players would go to the hospital, but Pearce was like none other, as he decided to continue in the second half. Six months later, Pearce broke the same leg and refused to be stretchered off.

"He put his boots back on, and was ready to go. Even I couldn't run off such a bad injury" - Harry Redknapp on how Pearce wanted to continue despite having a broken leg

1 / 4 NEXT