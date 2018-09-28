Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 football records that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to break

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
618   //    28 Sep 2018, 20:11 IST

Juventus v Bologna FC - Serie A
Juventus v Bologna FC - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. The Portuguese has been very consistent with his performances ever since he graced the scene as a 17-year-old boy.

Now at 33, Ronaldo has not lost his desire and continues to defy age by performing at the top level year after year. In the summer when he moved from Real Madrid to Juventus, many thought his end had come.

And despite taking four games before eventually opening his goal account in the Serie A, Ronaldo has since not looked back. His amazing shape and physique makes him stand out among other footballers and it pretty much explains why most people regard him as the greatest player of the 21st Century.

On the pitch, Ronaldo is a beast and that is epitomised by his goal-per-game ratio. He currently stands as the all-time top scorer in the Champions League with a whopping 120 goals.

The Portuguese has also broken several other records in his 16 years of playing at the top level, with many more surely to come. It has almost become as if no record in football can escape the 33-year-old but, in fact, there are a few.

So let’s take a look at five football records that Ronaldo is yet to break:

#5 Most goals in a single European campaign

En
Falcao beats Ronaldo to this record

There are very few records that you would not find Cristiano Ronaldo’s name boldly attributed to. The Juventus superstar is currently the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, but there is one goal-scoring record he is missing in his cabinet.

The Portuguese is on a tie with Monaco striker Radamel Falcao when it comes to most goals scored in a single European campaign. This is because it takes into account Europe’s two flagship competitions – the Champions League and the Europa League.

In the 2010-11 Europa League season, Falcao netted an astonishing 17 goals. Till date, it remains unmatched and unbroken, although a year later Ronaldo equalled the record by scoring 17 in the Champions League.

To this end, the Juventus attacker holds the record for most goals scored in a single UEFA Champions League season, whiles Falcao is the ultimate record holder for the Europa League with the same 17 goals.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Europe Best Moments Football Football Top 5/Top 10
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
5 things only Cristiano Ronaldo has done in football history
RELATED STORY
4 devastating football partnerships of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Goals
RELATED STORY
5 times Cristiano Ronaldo proved he is human
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UEFA Champions League performances by Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Is Cristiano Ronaldo the gutsiest footballer ever?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 acts of charity by Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo’s top 5 Champions League goals
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's top 5 hat-tricks in his club career
RELATED STORY
5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us