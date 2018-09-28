5 football records that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to break

Juventus v Bologna FC - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. The Portuguese has been very consistent with his performances ever since he graced the scene as a 17-year-old boy.

Now at 33, Ronaldo has not lost his desire and continues to defy age by performing at the top level year after year. In the summer when he moved from Real Madrid to Juventus, many thought his end had come.

And despite taking four games before eventually opening his goal account in the Serie A, Ronaldo has since not looked back. His amazing shape and physique makes him stand out among other footballers and it pretty much explains why most people regard him as the greatest player of the 21st Century.

On the pitch, Ronaldo is a beast and that is epitomised by his goal-per-game ratio. He currently stands as the all-time top scorer in the Champions League with a whopping 120 goals.

The Portuguese has also broken several other records in his 16 years of playing at the top level, with many more surely to come. It has almost become as if no record in football can escape the 33-year-old but, in fact, there are a few.

So let’s take a look at five football records that Ronaldo is yet to break:

#5 Most goals in a single European campaign

Falcao beats Ronaldo to this record

There are very few records that you would not find Cristiano Ronaldo’s name boldly attributed to. The Juventus superstar is currently the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, but there is one goal-scoring record he is missing in his cabinet.

The Portuguese is on a tie with Monaco striker Radamel Falcao when it comes to most goals scored in a single European campaign. This is because it takes into account Europe’s two flagship competitions – the Champions League and the Europa League.

In the 2010-11 Europa League season, Falcao netted an astonishing 17 goals. Till date, it remains unmatched and unbroken, although a year later Ronaldo equalled the record by scoring 17 in the Champions League.

To this end, the Juventus attacker holds the record for most goals scored in a single UEFA Champions League season, whiles Falcao is the ultimate record holder for the Europa League with the same 17 goals.

