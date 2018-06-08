5 Football Related YouTube channels you must follow

These five YouTube channels are a must-watch for every football fan!

Utkarsh Sharma ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 15:45 IST

YouTube has emerged as a major platform regarding Football

A game of football is much more than just 90-minutes of an adrenaline rush. The Beautiful Game, as people call it has shaped up into something more than just a game. More domains and spheres are added to the sport with every passing day

"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I assure you, it's much more serious than that." - Bill Shankly

The central governing body, FIFA has ensured the holistic development of the sport in regions of the world where the game doesn't have a massive backing of the people.

The fans, however, have gone a step ahead and made the sport much more than just a game. Football now has its influence in all major industries, ranging from video games to feature films. YouTube has emerged as a major platform for everything related to football.

Let's look at 5 football related YouTube channels that every fan must follow;

#5 The Football Republic

The Official YouTube 'About' of The Football Republic reads as: Why so serious? The Football Republic is the place to come for a comical look at the biggest stories in football. Subscribe to TFR for your weekly dose of Every Premier League Fan in 90 Seconds, The Roy Keane Show with 442oons and much much more! (NOTE: Some content hidden due to use of foul language.)

The channel is based out of the United Kingdom and joined the platform in June of 2015. The Football Republic caters to the needs of over 410K loyal subscribers.

Watch "Every Premier League Fan in 90 Seconds" by The Football Republic:

The channel primarily covers the Premier League but also features major international matches and key clashes from other top European leagues. In-depth analysis and Vlogs are the central features of The Football Republic, which are often complemented by parody videos. The Football Republic also have a presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.