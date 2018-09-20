5 Football Stadiums That Are Haunted

Football Stadiums that are built around the globe has provided the fans some infamous moments that they will memorize till the end. Some of them made the fans happy as the team they were supporting have won a game or sad because their team had lost.

But in between of these moments, some unusual paranormal activities occurred on live TV and even in front of their own eyes which they had to believe as they had no choice what they had just witnessed.

So, today in the feature we're going to take a deep look at those 5 Haunted Football Stadiums Around The World that you probably don't know. Don't wait to read on.

#5 Estadio do Dragão - Porto

Back at Champions League 2012, FC Porto was facing P.S.G in an exciting match. During the match, a young footballer James Rodriguez scored the first and the last goal of the game.

As soon as Rodriguez scored the goal, he went to celebrate it with the Porto fans. But at that moment an unexpected fan was seen. Just as the cameraman was trying to focus on Rodriguez, an old lady was seen sitting in an unusual outfit between the fans (from the mid-1900). (which you can see below)

After seeing the footage, it seems that the old lady was quite interested in the game of football that night. Later, some photos of that dark figure were released, and it was said to be no evil but an old person who was in attendance wearing an outdated attire.

This football ground is still considered to be a haunted one among many other by some fans. It is said that the old lady used to live near that football ground.

