5 footballer Instagram accounts that you should follow for fashion inspiration

Want to take a break from all the World Cup action? Here are 5 footballer Instagram accounts that could give you some fashion ideas

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most stylish footballers

Yeah, yeah... I know the World Cup is going on and it is no time to talk about fashion. But man, with a lot going on in Russia I am having a tough time keeping my feelings down. I can feel my adrenaline flowing while watching each game.

So I decided to distract myself from all the action, but then I realized that I exactly don't have any other interest than football to distract myself with. However, somewhere down there I have a tiny weeny bit of interest for fashion (Although I dress like a bum).

And when some of those footballers that we love drop some dope pictures on their Instagram accounts, I tend to turn into those teenage girls who drool over Zayn Malik.

If you are like me, having a tough time with all the unpredictable action that is going on in the World Cup and having little interest in fashion (or for whatever reason you clicked on this article), here are five footballers Instagram accounts that you should follow for fashion inspiration:

#5 Loris Karius

Whether Loris Karius is a top-class goalkeeper or not is debatable, but what is not up for debate is that he knows more than a thing or two about dressing well. Apart from the random pictures of him in a Liverpool kit, the German often uploads images of him in some classy attire on Instagram and if you are a fashion geek you must follow Karius.

From the ritzy black leather jacket to the old skool vans to the basic crew neck tees. Karius knows to rock 'em all. The 25-year-old usually sticks to the basics and evergreen clothing. All the items mentioned above are those that should be in any man's wardrobe.

In terms of colour, the former Mainz player prefers black. Most of the times, there will be some essence of black in his dressing. Sometimes, Karius even goes for a black monotone look.

If you are a guy in his twenties, the German's style is the right for you. However if you are not really into streetwear or casual wear and you prefer more of a formal look, the next account is the recommended one for you.