5 footballers whose transfer values have dropped drastically

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
275   //    03 Nov 2018, 16:12 IST

Benzema has dropped in numbers
Benzema has dropped in numbers

Football, just like any other sport, is a matter of numbers. A player's value is truly a reflection of his performance at both the club and the international level. His transfer value, which is the price a club will have to pay in order to secure the player's signature, is determined by how consistent the footballer has been in his recent tenure.

There are many reasons for the increase and decrease of the transfer value of a player. Performance, injuries, first team inclusion and the inclusion in the national squad. Some footballers have had a great time in the transfer market. For instance, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has seen a dramatic increase in his transfer value ever since his arrival at Anfield, becoming the most expensive defender at £71million, whereas the likes of Alexander Pato, who was once rated £31million in 2010, now has a price tag of £6million. Transfer values are truly a reflection of performance.

5 world-class players have seen it coming, as they were once considered as some of the best and most expensive players in the world, and are currently dropping down in their own value.

#5 Juan Mata - Manchester United

Mata is an extremely instrumental player.
Mata is an extremely instrumental player.

Juan Mata is considered as one of the most consistent attacking midfielders in the world, as his stint with Chelsea, where he helped take his team all the way to the UEFA Champions League final, was something that he can credit for. His ability to ghost into the goalscoring positions and score from set-pieces has been something useful for Jose Mourinho ever since his arrival at Old Trafford. However, his recent form has been questionable as he isn't given enough time on the field.

Mata was rated around £41million in 2013 when he arrived at Old Trafford but hasn't quite kept the price tag, as his transfer value is continuously dropping down, Currently, it is about £25million in 2018, and can further decline to £20million if the trend continues. His exclusion from the Spanish national team and the fact that his performance at club level has been disastrous, Mata needs more play time in order to lift his value.

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
