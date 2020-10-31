It isn't a very common occurrence in the top echelons of the game, but footballers have often followed in the footsteps of their fathers to the extent that they have gone on to play under them.

The most notable recent examples of the same took place at Real Madrid, where Zinedine Zidane's sons Enzo Fernandez and Luca Zidane both played under their illustrious father, if only briefly.

Some turn up their noses when this takes place, and suggestions of nepotism often abound when a father coaches their son. Often, the burden of expectations and scrutiny on the son is detrimental to their performances on the pitch. But sometimes the father can legitimately claim to have helped in the development of his son, as was the case with the Maldinis.

5 footballers who were managed by their fathers

The father-son dynamic is a unique and cherished relationship, and it becomes a very interesting equation once it is taken to the professional sphere, especially sports. So without further ado, let us take a look at five footballers who were managed by their fathers.

#5 Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson has followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a manager; he is currently in charge of League One side Peterborough United. However, he has, like some others in this list, always lived in the shadows of their illustrious fathers, Sir Alex Ferguson being the case in this regard.

Commendably, Darren Ferguson has managed to carve out a niche for himself. He was a Manchester United player for a large chunk of the 1992-93 season when Bryan Robson was out injured, with Darren Ferguson also winning a league winners' medal as a result. His father had, in fact, taken Darren Ferguson through the youth system at Manchester United.

However, Darren Ferguson slowly got shunted out of the team as a result of huge competition in the Manchester United midfield. He subsequently went on to play for Wolverhampton and a host of other teams, including Wrexham.

Advertisement

🎥 INTERVIEW | Manager Darren Ferguson spoke to The Posh TV following the 3-1 win over @burtonalbionfc at @ABAXStadium #PETBUR



👇👇👇https://t.co/LM1Xl43qWl — Peterborough United (@theposhofficial) May 4, 2019

#4 Nigel Clough

Nigel Clough

Nigel Clough was a key member of a Nottingham Forest side that was managed by his legendary father Brian Clough. Nigel regularly finished among the top goal-scorers for the side and was part of the team that won the League Cup in 1989 and also reached the FA Cup semifinal twice.

However, when Nottingham Forest got relegated from the newly-minted Premier League in 92-93, Clough junior moved on to Liverpool, while his charismatic father, one of the greatest-ever managers in the history of the English game, hung up his boots after an illustrious 18-year career.

❗️ BREAKING NEWS: Nigel Clough steps down as Brewers manager



Jake Buxton to become player/manager



Full details here 👉 https://t.co/JsCVOuArY4#BAFC pic.twitter.com/SYfo0tBxzn — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) May 18, 2020