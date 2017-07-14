5 footballers and their fabulous car collections

Which of these footballers collection did you like the best?

@crazyharsh1995 by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jul 2017, 19:11 IST

Ronaldo had crashed his Ferrari 599 back in 2009 while going to the airport

Football, being the most popular sport in the world earns the footballers tonnes of money. Those playing the famous leagues earn millions as salary and follow lavish lifestyles. There is nothing new with footballers spending money on cars and bikes. It is known for a fact that these footballers like to spend big bucks on their ‘big toys’.

They have a thing or two when it comes to sweet rides. While some like to keep their rides inside the garage, others like to go for a spin and show off. Today we look at some of the footballers and their car collections.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Out of many hobbies, his one hobby is collecting cars and not just any car, but the fast ones. Ronaldo started his collection when he was at Manchester United and since then, there has been no turning back. The ex-Manchester United player also has his own private garage where he likes to keeps his collection.

The Real Madrid forward has a total of 19 cars worth more than $4.9m- the costliest being the Bugatti Veyron worth $1.7m.

The BMW M6 cost the Real Madrid forward $102,000

Maserati GranCabrio was bought in 2011

Ronaldo with his Audi R8

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 cost the Portuguese $318,000

The other cars which Ronaldo owns are Bentley GT Speed, Ferrari F430, 599 GTB, 599 GTO, Aston Martin DB9, Rolls Royce Phantom, Maserati GranCabrio, BMW M6, Bentley Continental GTC, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupe, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Audi Q7, Audi RS6 and Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI.