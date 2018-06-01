5 footballers who had the chance to represent Argentina

We take a look at 5 players who could have played for Argentina but decided to play for another country

Ledesma in action for Italy

Footballers dream to represent their country at a major international tournament. For some, it becomes a reality, for many it does not, and there are few who reach their dream but by donning a different set of colours at the World Cup.

Argentina lost the 2014 FIFA World Cup to Germany after Mario Götze shattered their dreams by scoring an extra-time winner in the final. In their history, the La Albiceleste have witnessed many quality players don the jersey at a major international tournament. But there are players who were born in the South American country yet decided to play for another national team.

Players like Alfredo di Stefano, Raimundo Orsi left a permanent mark but there are various other examples of Argentinians donning the jersey of other nations in the 21st century.

#1 Christian Ledesma (Italy)

A Boca Juniors youth academy product, Ledesma has never participated in a single professional club match in Argentina.

The majority of his career was spent in Italy and after tying the knot with an Italian, he became eligible to play for the Italian national team. A powerful midfielder at Lazio for around a decade, he was called into the national squad at the start of Cesare Prandelli's tenure.

However, he never played at an international tournament, but that does not take away the fact that Ledesma chose to represent the Azzurri instead of Argentina.