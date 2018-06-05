5 footballers who have represented more than one country

Thiago Motta playing for Italy in the Euros

With the World Cup on the horizon, many players are preparing with intense enthusiasm to represent their respective countries in the forthcoming all-important competition.

There are numerous players who view the contest as the climax of their career and as such, wearing their country's badge means a lot to these players. They find it a matter of great honour and pride to represent their nation.

However, there are some players who have swapped their national teams, sometimes even more than once. Consequently, these players have achieved the rare feat of representing more than one nation.

So without further ado, let us take a look at 5 players who possessed the daring to play for more than one country.

#5 Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta was born to Italian parents in Sao Bernardo de Campo, Brazil. He featured for the Brazilian national team at youth levels and won the international cap in 2003 CONCACAF Gold Cup. However, he had 'no desire to represent the senior Brazil side' and switched to Italian national team, making his debut for Azzurri in 2011.

Motta later revealed, "I played for Brazil through to under-23 level, but I never even dreamed of playing for the senior Brazil side."

"To be totally honest, I never had that desire that all Brazilians have to be part of the Selecao. It's a beautiful dream and I respect it, but I never shared it."

"I was in Europe and I was convinced that the best thing for me was Italy. I feel like I'm an Italian who was just born in Brazil. Thanks to my family, I had the fortune and the privilege to get an Italian passport."

"I'm happy with the Azzurri; I'm comfortable. I grew as a footballer and as a person thanks to Italy."

The 35-year-old went on to represent Italy in Euro 2012, World Cup 2014 and Euro 2016. He featured in 30 matches for Italy and managed a goal.

Motta was generally used as a deep-lying playmaker during his appearances for Italy. He is a player who is strong in the air and can start plays from the back with ease, an ability which Cesare Prandelli and Antonio Conte exploited during their stints as Italy's managers.