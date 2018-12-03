×
5 Footballers who have resurrected their career after summer moves

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
837   //    03 Dec 2018, 22:59 IST

Borussia Dortmund Training Session and Press Conference
Borussia Dortmund Training Session and Press Conference

Another weekend of European footballing action culminated with a plethora of action and drama on Sunday. In Spain, Atletico Madrid were held to a draw whereas Barcelona ran out 2-0 winners against Villareal.

In Italy, the historically powerful clubs, Inter Milan and Roma engaged each other in a tense 2-2 draw. However, the highest ‘drama quotient’ was witnessed in England. On a day when three intra-city rivalries took centre stage, Arsenal’s stunning victory over Tottenham hogged all the limelight.

Arsenal’s charge was spearheaded by their summer signing Lucas Torreira. While the Uruguayan arrived at the Emirates with a burgeoning reputation, numerous players switched clubs to save their careers. Thus, bringing to light the fact that a change of surroundings is sometimes necessary in order to unlock one’s potential.

Through this article, we will take a closer look at players who have been re-energised after moving to a new environment in the summer. The players looked at are those whose careers had seemingly stalled before a summer move put them back on the footballing map.

Thus, without further ado, here is a look at them: 

#5. Andre Silva (Sevilla)

Silva has looked a man reborn since moving to Sevilla
Silva has looked a man reborn since moving to Sevilla

The Portuguese arrived in Sevilla after a sub-standard year in Milan. Over the course of the 2017-18 season, Silva started just 7 league games, with the majority of his 24 league appearances coming from the bench.

With confidence at an all-time low, the Portuguese also lost his place in the national set-up to Guedes. However, the move to Sevilla represented the light at the end of the dark Milan tunnel. 

In 13 league appearances this season, Silva has made the net bulge on eight occasions. Whereas the goal tally is impressive, it is his overall link-up play that has brought him back into the limelight.

Moreover, he was the driving force behind Portugal qualifying from their UEFA Nations League group, with him contributing 3 goals in four games.

In Spain, the Portuguese has looked a man reborn and seems primed to re-ignite his career. Once touted as a very bright prospect at Porto, Silva was in danger of never fulfilling his potential. Yet, a summer move to the right club at the right time might just have saved his blushes.

Hence, he makes our list at No.5.

1 / 5 NEXT
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
