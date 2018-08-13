Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 footballers with the most number of trophies (all-time)

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24.67K   //    13 Aug 2018, 11:54 IST

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final
Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Success is not an easy thing in football and given the competitive nature of the game, it needs a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve that on a consistent basis. Some of the major measuring factors of success in a footballers career are goals, assists, clean sheets, and silverware. 

Though the list features some of the legends of the game, it has some surprising inclusions as well. Many of these players are a part of some of the greatest clubs like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United. 

Players like Gerard Pique, Xavi Hernandez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kenny Dalglish, Sergio Busquets, and Vitor Baia have won a lot of silverware in their respective careers. 

Note:- Trophies include club and international football

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the five footballers with most trophies in club and international football. 

#5 Andres Iniesta & Lionel Messi, Trophies Won - 33

Two of the most decorated footballers in history have each won 33 trophies in their illustrious careers. Andres Iniesta has won 30 trophies (nine La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cup titles, and many more) for Barcelona and three (FIFA World Cup 2010, UEFA European Championships 2008 and 2012) for the Spain national team. 

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, became the most honoured player in Barcelona history. He has won his 33rd trophy for the club as Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1 to claim the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Messi started his title spree with the 2004/05 La Liga title and went on to win nine league titles, four UEFA Champions League titles, six Spanish Cups, seven Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups, and three Club World Cups. The Argentine international is 31 and on course to top this list in a few more years. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Andres Iniesta Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
10 greatest Barcelona players of all time
RELATED STORY
5 longest-serving players on Barcelona's current roster
RELATED STORY
5 Things you probably did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Don Andrés: In praise of Iniesta
RELATED STORY
5 Club Legends Who Left in the 2018 Summer Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
5 Players that defined the last decade of FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
8 key moments from the career of Andrés Iniesta
RELATED STORY
5 Players That Left Europe Too Early
RELATED STORY
5 of the most positive changes made at Barcelona in the...
RELATED STORY
5 successful footballers whose fathers were football legends
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us