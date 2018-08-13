5 footballers with the most number of trophies (all-time)

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Success is not an easy thing in football and given the competitive nature of the game, it needs a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve that on a consistent basis. Some of the major measuring factors of success in a footballers career are goals, assists, clean sheets, and silverware.

Though the list features some of the legends of the game, it has some surprising inclusions as well. Many of these players are a part of some of the greatest clubs like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United.

Players like Gerard Pique, Xavi Hernandez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kenny Dalglish, Sergio Busquets, and Vitor Baia have won a lot of silverware in their respective careers.

Note:- Trophies include club and international football

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the five footballers with most trophies in club and international football.

#5 Andres Iniesta & Lionel Messi, Trophies Won - 33

Two of the most decorated footballers in history have each won 33 trophies in their illustrious careers. Andres Iniesta has won 30 trophies (nine La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cup titles, and many more) for Barcelona and three (FIFA World Cup 2010, UEFA European Championships 2008 and 2012) for the Spain national team.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, became the most honoured player in Barcelona history. He has won his 33rd trophy for the club as Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1 to claim the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Messi started his title spree with the 2004/05 La Liga title and went on to win nine league titles, four UEFA Champions League titles, six Spanish Cups, seven Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups, and three Club World Cups. The Argentine international is 31 and on course to top this list in a few more years.

