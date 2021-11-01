5 foreign players who deserved to retire at Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the biggest and most prestigious clubs in the history of football. Playing for the Red Devils itself is a big achievement, let alone playing for numerous seasons for them.

Some of the best players in the world have had the luxury of playing and retiring at Manchester United. While it is a boon for many players, not every player has had the provision to retire at United.

Some foreign Manchester United players deserved better treatment

Manchester United have had some world-class foreign players in their history and in comparison to the English players, not all of them were able to retire at the club. The likes of Eric Cantona, Edwin van der Sar and others have been fortunate to retire with the Red Devils.

That being said, some of the foreign players missed the opportunity to retire at Manchester United. Without further ado, let's take a look at those foreign players who deserved to retire at United:

#5 Park Ji-sung

Considered as one of the most successful players in the history of Asian football, Park Ji-sung was a very underrated player at Manchester United. He signed for the Red Devils in 2005 after impressing while playing for PSV Eindhoven.

The South Korean was a versatile player as he could play anywhere in the midfield. His high energy and intense work-rate were very difficult to match on the pitch. Sir Alex Ferguson rated Park very highly for his intelligence and the reliability he provided in big games.

The former PSV player won four Premier League titles and made 133 league appearances for the Red Devils. Over time, his place in the starting eleven was getting uncertain, which is why he sought a move to Queens Park Rangers. He left United in 2012 and retired from football in 2014. With his contributions, it is safe to say he deserved to hang up his boots at Manchester United.

#4 Antonio Valencia

The Ecuadorian made a name for himself while playing for Wigan Athletic. This earned him a move to Manchester United in 2009. Antonio Valencia initially played as a right winger.

With his tremendous pace and physical strength, it was quite difficult to stop him. He used to go past defenders easily and produce wonderful crosses for the Manchester United forwards to feast on. Over time, Valencia struggled a bit to be productive in the attack, especially after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former Wigan man then adapted to a more defensive role and started playing as a right-back. Courtesy of his pace and strength it was very difficult for the opposition attackers to get past him.

Valencia gave his all to the Premier League giants as he made 241 league appearances for them. He left Manchester United in 2019 and retired after making just 25 appearances in total during stints in Ecuador and Mexico. The former Manchester United captain deserved to retire with the Red Devils.

