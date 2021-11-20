5 former Arsenal players Mikel Arteta would have loved in his current team

Mikel Arteta has successfully steadied the ship at Arsenal after a worrying start to the 2021-22 season. Beginning the season with three consecutive Premier League defeats meant bad news for both the club and their young manager. Many fans came calling for Mikel Arteta's head, worried by what they saw from Arsenal.

They are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run and even though their next opponent is Liverpool, things feel positive. Arsenal brought in six players in the summer to strengthen their squad and most of them have adjusted well.

The spirit is high in the dressing room and Mikel Arteta seems to have succeeded in inculcating a strong culture and winning mentality in the team. The Gunners have been in transition for quite some time and seem to have put their faith in the Spaniard for the long-term.

Mikel Arteta would have beeen grateful if some Arsenal legends played under him

But the squad is still very much a work in progress, with many young players in the Arsenal team yet to reach their full potential. Over the years, the north London club have had some absolutely crucial figures who have inspired the coming generation of Gunners. These are players who would walk into the current squad without a shadow of doubt and solve major issues.

On that note, here are the five former Arsenal players Mikel Arteta would have loved in his squad:

#5 Lee Dixon

Lee Dixon of Arsenal

Arsenal have secured a right-back who gets his basics right while defending and is not one to compromise on the attacking aspect of the game in Takehiro Tomiyasu. It might seem harsh but he is a big upgrade over Hector Bellerin, who is on loan at Real Betis.

But Mikel Arteta lacks a clear back-up for Tomiyasu and Lee Dixon would have been a dream to have in this team. The Arsenal legend is the fourth-most capped Gunners player in history. His presence would mean pinpoint deliveries arriving in the box every now and then, something that does not happen a lot from Arsenal's current right-backs.

What do you remember of it, 2️⃣5️⃣ years ago today, Lee Dixon scored this absolute screamer 👏What do you remember of it, @LeeDixon2 2️⃣5️⃣ years ago today, Lee Dixon scored this absolute screamer 👏What do you remember of it, @LeeDixon2? https://t.co/nbFGZrWSdC

Dixon's positional sense was always on point and rarely saw him trailing wingers on the flanks because he was too consumed with attacking. In his 619 appearances, he showed pragmatism and solidity and was a fierce competitor. The former right-back was very productive while attacking as well, linking up with the midfielders and Freddie Ljunberg to great effect.

Arsenal are short on quality right-backs right now and Dixon would ease the pressure on Mikel Arteta if the crisis were to arrive in his position.

#4 Tony Adams

Tony Adams made total 669 appearances for Arsenal

When Arsenal signed Ben White for £50 million, it felt like they had overpaid by some margin, but in the end it seems like that has been good investment. The forging partnership between Gabriel Magalhaes and White seems to have answered Arsenal's long, unaddressed question of a shaky defense.

But Mikel Arteta knows fully well that he needs the pair protected for the better part of the season. Otherwise things will fall apart. Who better to walk into that dressing room than Mr. Arsenal, Tony Adams himself. He needs no introduction, and quite rightly, little reason to be a dream man for any Arsenal manager.

The back-up options right now aren't good enough to play in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta is looking to sell Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari has been below par. What Adams will do for the Arsenal side then is keep the spirit and morale brimming in a young squad and help Mikel Arteta make leaders for the future.

The "Professor of defense" will help inculcate instinctiveness in the rearguard and keep them disciplined at all times, calling offsides in his own iconic fashion. The fast reading of the game, his immaculate timing of tackles, physicality and above all, mental strength would have offered a real winning character to Mikel Arteta's side.

