5 former Borussia Dortmund superstars who are struggling right now

Borussia Dortmund has produced some amazing talent over the years. Their eye for a young and skilled prospect is second to none, which has helped them become the well-known club they are now.

With the right nurturing and development, the German club has helped those players grow into some of the best quality prospects in the world. By doing so, they have attracted interest from top European clubs around time and again.

Borussia Dortmund are a selling club

In the recent past, Borussia Dortmund has seen some amazing players play for them and left to play for bigger clubs. In the process, they have made huge profits on their sale.

While most players have done well since leaving Dortmund, some have been seen struggling recently. On that note, let's take a look at those former Dortmund players who have lost a significant amount lately.

#5 Mario Gotze (PSV Eindhoven)

Borussia Dortmund v Inter: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Mario Gotze graduated from Dortmund's academy and was a fine player when he was promoted to the senior team. Courtesy of his impressive performances, the German midfielder earned a move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2013.

Despite achieving success with the German giants, Mario Gotze struggled with consistency and failed to have the same impact he had at Dortmund. He returned to the Black and Yellows in 2017 and after more than three seasons, he left to join PSV Eindhoven.

With the Dutch club, Gotze has so far scored seven times and registered eight assists in 35 league appearances. Considering his potential, the 29-year old is surely struggling to perform at his best.

#4 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (AS Roma)

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Henrikh Mkhitaryan made a very good impression during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring 38 goals and registering 13 assists 72 league appearances in Ukraine. Borussia Dortmund acquired his services in 2013 and with his playmaking skills, the Armenian was quite an interesting player with them.

Since moving on from Dortmund, Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United in 2016 but it did not quite turn out well for him. After two unproductive seasons, he signed for Arsenal but couldn't find success there either.

This prompted the Armenian midfielder to join AS Roma in 2019 and has been there ever since. With 25 goals and 20 Serie A assists to his name in 78 appearances, Mkhitaryan is capable of achieving more given his capabilities.

