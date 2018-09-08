5 former Liverpool stars you won’t believe are still playing

The Reds are one of the legendary clubs in English and European football with an illustrious history. They have won 18 first division league titles, seven FA cups, and many other domestic and European silverware.

They have lost their dominance in European football in the recent past, but the arrival of Jurgen Klopp as manager has brought them back to life. They reached the UEFA Champions League final last season and were one of the most exciting teams to watch.

Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, Jamie Carragher, Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Kevin Keegan, Michael Owen, and Sami Hyypia are some of the greatest Liverpool footballers of all-time.

It is always an exciting thing as a fan of the club to know where some of your greatest footballers are currently playing. Though quite a few of Liverpool stars managed to retire at the club, some of them went on to play for clubs in relatively lesser-known leagues and are still playing.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five former Liverpool stars you won’t believe are still playing.

#1 Djibril Cissé

Djibril Cissé played at Anfield for two full seasons between 2004 to 2006. He has represented them in 82 competitive games and scored 24 times. The former French striker has won the UEFA Champions League title with Liverpool in his debut season at Anfield.

Though he wasn’t bad, he wasn’t great either. He scored only nine goals from 33 appearances in his second season at the club and that has prompted Liverpool to send him on loan to Marseille the next season.

He permanently moved to Marseille in 2007 and stayed there for a season. He was sent on loan to Sunderland in 2008 and then made his move to Greece with Panathinaikos. He then played at a series of clubs including the likes of Lazio, Queens Park Rangers, and Al-Gharafa.

He announced his retirement in 2015 at the age of 34 but returned to football in 2017 after signing with Swiss side Yverdon. Cissé recently signed a contract with A.C. Vicenza 1902 in Italy.

