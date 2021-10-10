5 former Manchester United players who now play for clubs you didn't know about

Manchester United have been represented by some of the biggest names in world football for the last decade or so. From the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo to Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay, they have all donned the famous red shirt at Old Trafford. Some of them had brilliant careers for Manchester United while others failed to make a mark with the Red Devils.

Few former Manchester United players are now playing at lesser-known clubs

Most of you might know the teams Di Maria and Depay are plying their trade in at the moment. However, there are also some other lesser known former Manchester United players who are still playing, albeit at much smaller clubs.

Here we take a look at five such Manchester United players who are playing at clubs you probably didn't know about:

#5 Rafael - Botafogo

Rafael arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2008 along with his twin brother Fabio. The Brazilian immediately became a fan favorite at Old Trafford due to his brilliant performances and passion on the field.

Rafael spent seven seasons at Manchester United, making 170 appearances across all competitions and registering five goals and 15 assists. He was mainly deployed as a right-back but also had the ability to slot in at left-back, making him quite valuable to the club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rafael won three Premier League titles, three Community Shields, one League Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup at Manchester United.

After seeing limited playing time, Rafael was sold to Lyon by Louis van Gaal in 2015. The full-back spent five years in France before a single season at Istanbul Basaksehir, where he played a part in their Champions League victory over United in November 2020.

Rafael returned to his native country this summer and currently plays for Botafogo in Brazil's Serie B.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Rafael (Former United right-back):"I wanted to tell Cristiano not to return to Manchester United .. I wish he would come to Brazil and play with me at Botafogo. 😂 Rafael (Former United right-back):"I wanted to tell Cristiano not to return to Manchester United .. I wish he would come to Brazil and play with me at Botafogo. 😂 https://t.co/rO8Stnine3

#4 Anders Lindegaard - Helsinborg

Anders Lindegaard was considered a potential future No. 1 when he was signed by Manchester United in January 2011. The Red Devils were looking to replace the aging Edwin Van der Sar and Lindegaard was touted as a potential replacement.

But the Danish international managed to make just 19 league appearances during his five seasons at Manchester United, with 10 of them coming in the 2012-13 title-winning campaign. The 37-year-old managed to impress in bits and pieces but never really looked like usurping David De Gea and making the goalkeeper's position his own at Old Trafford.

As such, Lindegaard was sold to West Brom in 2015. After failing to make it at the Hawthorns, Lindegaard had spells at Preston and Burnley before finally joining Swedish second-tier side Helsinborg in 2019.

He has spent the last two years of his career in Sweden and even managed to score a late goal to earn a draw for his side.

