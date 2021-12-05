5 former Manchester United players Ralf Rangnick would have wanted in his current squad

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as Manchester United's interim manager until the end of the season. The German will take charge of proceedings from Michael Carrick, who was the caretaker manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.

Manchester United relieved Solskjaer after their 4-1 Premier League defeat at Watford on November 20. Carrick guided the Premier League giants to two wins and a draw across competitions, setting the stage for Rangnick to take over.

Rangnick is widely known for being an influential figure to present coaches like Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann. The German tactician is expected to stamp his authority and style of play at Old Trafford.

Considering Manchester United's struggles this campaign, it is clear that some players are not up to the mark. However, there are some legendary players in the club's rich history whom Rangnick would have loved to manage.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five such players:

#5 Nemanja Vidic

Nemanja Vidic was one of the best defenders of his era, and played a key role for Manchester United. The Serb was a towering presence in defence, and formed a formidable partnership with Rio Ferdinand at the back.

During his tenure at United, Vidic made over 200 Premier League appearances. He helped the club win five league titles, among others. The centre-back was renowned for his fearlessness and composure while being defensively efficient.

Rangnick would need a courageous and aggressive defender like Vidic in his current squad. The two-time Premier League Player of the Season, at his peak, would have been an asset to any manager.

#4 Park Ji Sung

One of the surprising names on this list, Park Ji Sung fits the bill perfectly for the tactical setup of Rangnick. Widely regarded as one of the most successful Asian players, Ji Sung was blessed with extreme stamina and terrific energy. That made him an engine in the centre of the pitch.

Ji Sung grew into prominence under Sir Alex Ferguson, proving himself to be one of the most versatile players in the English top flight. The South Korean played 133 league games, helping The Red Devils win four Premier League titles.

For Rangnick, a player of Ji Sung's ability could have been a huge advantage in midfield. His work rate made him perfect for a high pressing game, which suits the German boss.

