5 former Manchester United players who have won the World Cup

A host of World Cup winners have donned the United Red in the past

Kaustubh Pandey
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 10:42 IST
2.63K

Spain's defender Gerard Pique sprays cha
Former Manchester United defender Gerard Pique

It would be fair to say that Manchester United have produced numerous world class players over the last few decades. Not just that, but the club from Greater Manchester has also seen renowned players grace the famed Red and they have succeeded in capturing the imaginations of millions across the world.

Be it Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, all of them have played for the Old Trafford based side and their following matched that of the club inch perfectly throughout their stays. And although one can’t deny their greatness, none of these players could ever lay their hands on the World Cup.

Rather, there are only a handful of players who have played for United and have also won the World Cup. It doesn’t mean that United have not had top-class players, but it just goes to show that the gilded World Cup crown only be won by a selected few; a lucky few, in fact.

Here we are, running down the names of five best Manchester United players to have won the FIFA World Cup.

#5 Gerard Pique

Many tend to forget that Gerard Pique was a Manchester United player before his terrific stint at Barcelona and after his initial youth days at the Nou Camp. While that is largely because it hardly saw anything prominent happen in the Spaniard’s career, Pique did win the World Cup with Spain two years after his Old Trafford departure.

While he wasn’t selected in the 2006 World Cup side, Pique became a vital part of the side in 2010, two years after leaving United in 2008 for a €5 million fee. The move back to the Nou Camp came after he made only 23 appearances for United and the move away saw his career move forward with much-needed purpose.

Less than a season after his move to Barcelona, Pique made his Spain debut in 2009, starring in a 2-0 win over England. Not just that, but he played every single game of the World Cup alongside the great Carles Puyol.

