5 former Real Madrid players Carlo Ancelotti would have loved in his current team

Real Madrid have made a fabulous start to the campaign since Carlo Ancelotti returned as head coach this summer. They are at the top of the La Liga table, having amassed 36 points from 15 league games.

In addition to having a seven-point cushion at the top of the league table, Real Madrid are also going strong in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos have qualified for the knockout stages in Europe, racking up four wins and one loss from five games.

Carlo Ancelotti returned to the Spanish capital to take charge of Real Madrid for a second time. The reputed manager is loved for guiding the Spanish giants to their 10th Champions League title back in his first stint in 2014.

Many great players have graced Real Madrid with their presence over the years

Los Blancos undoubtedly have a lot of quality players in their current squad. However, there are few footballers who could have taken this team to another level. Without further ado, let's take a look at five former Real Madrid stars Carlo Ancelotti would have loved in his current team:

#5 Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos was one of the most skillful footballers of his era. Blessed with a dangerous left-foot, the Brazilian had the ability to bend the ball to his will while being efficient at his defensive duties.

Carlos etched his name on the history books during his tenure at Real Madrid. He helped the club win four league titles and three Champions League titles. Besides being a force to be reckoned with on the left flank, the left-back was capable of producing match winners out of nowhere.

The current Madrid squad do have some talented left-backs in David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. However, none of them come close to matching Carlos' technique and ferociousness. They also have Marcelo but he is in the twilight of his career and doesn't feature regularly now.

#4 Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Sergio Ramos' famous leap in the 92nd minute in the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid made Ancelotti's first stint a super hit. The centre-back was known for his crunching tackles and was a dominant presence at the heart of Madrid's defense for 16 years.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Ramos had an intense character and a strong mentality which elevated his legacy. Under his captaincy, Real Madrid went on to win three consecutive Champions League titles, a remarkable feat in football history.

Following his departure in the summer to PSG, Los Blancos are without their great leader. Ancelotti would surely have loved the presence of his former warrior in the current team.

Edited by Aditya Singh