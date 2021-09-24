5 forwards with the best weak-foot in the Premier League right now

The Premier League has a history of being home to some elite goalscorers. This season, too, the quality of forwards present in the English top-flight is unbelievable.

In this modern era of football, a forward has to be quite unpredictable with his approach. With all the analytics and studies available, handling and tackling a player with the right solution is achievable.

Two-footed players in the Premier League have been rare

In order to gain an advantage against a defender, a forward has to think of ways of outsmarting him and one of them is using his weaker foot. Not many players are blessed with the talent to effectively use both their feet.

The Premier League has seen a few of them in the recent past. Santi Cazorla was one of the best examples of being a two-footed player. The Arsenal midfielder was a delight to watch in the Premier League.

The league this season has some fine forwards, some of them who are fantastic with their weaker foot. On that note, let's take a closer look at the five forwards with the best weak-foot ability in the Premier League right now:

#5 Richarlison (Everton)

Everton FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Coming through the ranks of America Mineiro, Richarlison was once close to giving up on football after being rejected by multiple clubs. It was with Fluminese that he started developing as a player and grabbing interest from clubs around Europe.

The right-footed forward moved to the English Premier League in 2017 when he decided to sign for Watford. After playing just a single season, he was signed by Everton, envisioning his capabilities in the attack.

Richarlison had a stellar first two seasons with the Merseyside club. The Brazilian has scored 13 goals in two consecutive seasons in the Premier League. What's fascinating about him is his ability to play almost anywhere in the attack. He can play on both the wings and can be equally effective centrally.

Till date, Richarlison has made 147 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 39 goals in the process. Out of 39, 12 goals have been scored through his weaker left foot. The Brazilian forward is capable of both creating and scoring through his weak foot, which makes him a very interesting player given that he's only 24 right now.

#4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Portugal possess some great forwards right now and Diogo Jota is one of them. The attacker started his career with Pacos de Ferreira in the Primeira Liga. He was then signed by Atletico Madrid in 2016 but failed to make a single appearance for them.

Jota was sent on loan to Porto for the first season and next season to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The right-footed Portuguese signed for Wolves on a permanent basis in 2018.

He scored 17 goals in his very first season in the Championship, helping Wolves secure promotion to the Premier League. In the top division, Jota was quite impressive for the two seasons he played for Wolves. This helped him earn a move to Liverpool in 2018.

The 24-year old has done well with the chances he has had with the English giants. Jota is an adventurous player, likes to roam around in and outside the box and more importantly, can use both his feet to cause damage to the opposition.

He has made 91 appearances in the Premier League so far, scoring 27 goals, out of which, nine have come from his weaker foot.

