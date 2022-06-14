5 free agents who could be ideal bargains for European clubs this summer

The 2022 summer transfer window is gradually picking up pace as football clubs are venturing forth into the market to rebuild their squads ahead of the new season.

European giants like Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid have already struck big-money deals. Others are expected to follow suit. Several big transfers have been tipped to go ahead this summer, making it an interesting and busy few weeks ahead for football fans.

With big-money deals being the talk of the town in modern day transfer markets, the value of free deals is of great significance. A handful of important players will be available as free agents.

Clubs need to be smart in swooping up these players on Bosman deals. This article will take a look at such bargain deals clubs can strike this summer.

#5 Isco

Isco will leave Real Madrid this summer

Spanish midfielder Isco will officially cut his ties with La Liga giants Real Madrid on the June 30 after spending nine years at the club.

The 30-year-old midfielder will become a free agent upon the expiry of his contract with Los Blancos and will be in search of a new club.

Considering Isco's pedigree, the Spaniard will definitely be an ideal option for several European teams who may be in need of creative reinforcement this summer.

The Spanish international is regarded as one of the finest creative midfielders in Europe. He possesses great ball-carrying ability as well as the composure to make defence-splitting passes.

MadridistaTV @madridistatvYT Thank you for everything, @Isco_Alarcon! 🤍



Thank you for everything, @Isco_Alarcon! 🤍 https://t.co/QrrXcD1i4j

At 30, Isco could still have a lot to offer any team that goes for him, as his wealth of experience could also be crucial.

He has won a combined total of 17 trophies with Real Madrid, which includes five UEFA Champions League titles. Isco has also scored 37 goals in 246 La Liga appearances for the Bernabeu-based club.

#4 David Ospina

Ospina kept 13 clean sheets fot SSC Napoli last season

Ospina is another top player who is very much likely to be a free agent when his contract comes to an end in June 2022.

The veteran Colombian could be a major subject of transfer interest from most european clubs this summer once he eventually leaves Napoli.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper is highly rated in Europe, as he has played for some decent top clubs such as Napoli, Nice and Arsenal.

Stef Cioffi💫 @stefxcioffi TH clean sheet!

A incredible/underrated season!

Serie A Games

Clean Sheets

Saves

TH clean sheet!
A incredible/underrated season!
Serie A Games
Clean Sheets
Saves
#ForzaNapoliSempre #Napoli #SerieA

Ospina may not necessarily be targeted as a number shot stopper for top clubs, but he has everything it takes to be a decent back-up goalkeeper.

He made a combined total of 32 appearances across all competitions for Napoli during the 2021-22 season and recorded 13 cleansheets.

#3 Ousmane Dembele

Dembele is a highly rated winger

The highly rated French winger could be another high-profile free agent in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Dembele is yet to sort out his future with current club Barcelona and as it stands, his contract will expire on the June 30, 2022.

The 25-year-old star is still relatively young and would no doubt be an ideal bargain for any club that secures his services this summer.

Dembele is fast, energetic and possesses immense ball-carrying ability, as he is one of Europe's finest dribblers. His creativity is another trait most clubs would keep an eye on, as he registered 13 assists last season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



🥇 Barcelona (2021/22) - 13

🥈 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗗𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗱 (𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟲/𝟭𝟳) - 𝟭𝟮



His manager that season? Thomas Tuchel 🧙‍♂️ Most assists by Ousmane Dembele in a league season:

It is widely reported that the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are said to be keen on signing the winger, as seen in the Mirror.

#4 Luis Suarez

Suarez bids farewell to Atletico Madrid

Uruguay striker Suarez will once again be in search of a new club when his contract with Atletico Madrid expires on the 30th of June 2022.

The 35-year-old star is regarded as one of the best strikers of all time due to what he has achieved in his career.

Suarez will no doubt want to continue playing at the highest level despite announcing that he will be leaving Atletico Madrid.

A couple of clubs will definitely be keen on his services, as you don't always get the opportunity to have a player like Suarez for free.

Altin @Altin10i Luis Suarez hit a level in 2015/16 that Karim Benzema can never dream of achieving. NEVER compare them again.

Luis Suarez hit a level in 2015/16 that Karim Benzema can never dream of achieving. NEVER compare them again.https://t.co/NMFFg64F38

His experience and goal scoring ability will no doubt be a big bargain for any club that eventually wins the race to sign the star striker.

Suarez is among the few active footballers who have scored over 500 career goals. He has also won two European Shoes, alongside the Premier League and Eredivisie Golden Boot respectively.

#1 Gareth Bale

Bale scored 106 goals for Real Madrid

The Real Madrid forward will officially bring an end to his nine-year spell with the La Liga giants when his contract expires this summer.

The one-time world’s most expensive signing will be on the lookout for a new club and at age 32, Bale won't really be short of offers.

Bale is regarded as one of the greatest wingers in the current football era, as he was unplayable during his prime years.

He formed a strong partnership with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, with the trio achieving a lot for the club.

His late stages at the Bernabeu saw his game time reduced drastically. As such, he would be keen to move to a club that would guarantee him more minutes.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Gareth Bale scored some beautiful goals in La Liga during his time with Real Madrid

Bale still has a lot of pace in his legs, and that could be a lethal weapon on the wings for any club that signs him. He is also a lethal finisher, having scored a combined 221 goals for the club and country.

