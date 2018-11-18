×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Future stars who could lead Barcelona to glory

Alex Gravestock
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.26K   //    18 Nov 2018, 00:31 IST

In recent times, FC Barcelona have almost invariably been an absolute joy to watch. We have seen some of the best football ever produced by sides managed by Frank Rijkaard, Pep Guardiola and more recently Luis Enrique. Quite often slinging it out for first place in La Liga with arch-rivals Real Madrid, the Catalan giants have always been in the running for Champions League titles and several other cup competitions.

Lionel Messi has been at the forefront of their success, and is still very much essential to their chances. However, it seems that many of the ‘Golden Generation’ have come and gone while the Argentine continues to dazzle and be the match winner for his side. Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o were once his chief partners in crime, with Xavi and Andres Iniesta keeping the whole operation ticking over unlike no other midfield partnership in the world. Carlos Puyol and Victor Valdes formed a solid foundation at the back which allowed for such creative freedom for the rest of the team.


While the majority of these players have moved on, Messi along with Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets remain. So many players have come and go, it is now the unenviable task of Ernesto Valverde to find the crop of players who can continue this Barcelona legacy and move the club forward. Here, we take a look at 5 potential stars for FC Barcelona.

#5 Arthur

Cultural Leonesa v FC Barcelona - Spanish Copa del Rey
Cultural Leonesa v FC Barcelona - Spanish Copa del Rey

Barcelona may well have discovered an absolute gem in young Brazilian midfielder Arthur- a player who appears to be tailor-made for the Barcelona style of play. Having made 70 appearances for Gremio in Brazil, he has forged a reputation in his early career for being a fine passer of the ball- drawing comparisons with the likes of Thiago and Andres Iniesta no less.

Furthermore, he has been touted as the long-term heir to Xavi Hernandez, which is a huge compliment to any young player.

The young Brazilian has already featured 14 times for Barcelona this season and looks set to be given every chance possible to showcase his talents. Not fazed with the pressures of big occasions, Arthur turned in a man of the match display in a Copa Libertadores final whilst at Gremio- Barcelona could have a big game player for many years to come.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Spain Football Lionel Messi Ousmane Dembele
Alex Gravestock
CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Alex Gravestock. I am 25 years old and a football fanatic! I used to write articles for Bleacher Report, a well known sports website and am looking to reignite my passion by getting some articles together once again. Check out my content and leave a comment if you like it, or have an opinion on what I've written about!
5 stars of the future who could lead Real Madrid to glory
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Barcelona players who became managers
RELATED STORY
Sergio Busquets: The underrated Octopus of Badia
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Paco Alcacer: The next number 9 of Barcelona
RELATED STORY
8 things you need to know about Andres Iniesta
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Sergi Roberto should be the new Barca number 8
RELATED STORY
8 key moments from the career of Andrés Iniesta
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Spanish players of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov LEG DEP 01:30 AM Leganés vs Deportivo Alavés
24 Nov EIB REA 05:30 PM Eibar vs Real Madrid
24 Nov VAL RAY 08:45 PM Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano
24 Nov HUE LEV 11:00 PM Huesca vs Levante
25 Nov ATL BAR 01:15 AM Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona
25 Nov ATH GET 04:30 PM Athletic Club vs Getafe
25 Nov SEV REA 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Real Valladolid
25 Nov ESP GIR 11:00 PM Espanyol vs Girona
26 Nov VIL REA 01:15 AM Villarreal vs Real Betis
27 Nov REA CEL 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us