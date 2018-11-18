5 Future stars who could lead Barcelona to glory

In recent times, FC Barcelona have almost invariably been an absolute joy to watch. We have seen some of the best football ever produced by sides managed by Frank Rijkaard, Pep Guardiola and more recently Luis Enrique. Quite often slinging it out for first place in La Liga with arch-rivals Real Madrid, the Catalan giants have always been in the running for Champions League titles and several other cup competitions.

Lionel Messi has been at the forefront of their success, and is still very much essential to their chances. However, it seems that many of the ‘Golden Generation’ have come and gone while the Argentine continues to dazzle and be the match winner for his side. Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o were once his chief partners in crime, with Xavi and Andres Iniesta keeping the whole operation ticking over unlike no other midfield partnership in the world. Carlos Puyol and Victor Valdes formed a solid foundation at the back which allowed for such creative freedom for the rest of the team.

While the majority of these players have moved on, Messi along with Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets remain. So many players have come and go, it is now the unenviable task of Ernesto Valverde to find the crop of players who can continue this Barcelona legacy and move the club forward. Here, we take a look at 5 potential stars for FC Barcelona.

#5 Arthur

Barcelona may well have discovered an absolute gem in young Brazilian midfielder Arthur- a player who appears to be tailor-made for the Barcelona style of play. Having made 70 appearances for Gremio in Brazil, he has forged a reputation in his early career for being a fine passer of the ball- drawing comparisons with the likes of Thiago and Andres Iniesta no less.

Furthermore, he has been touted as the long-term heir to Xavi Hernandez, which is a huge compliment to any young player.

The young Brazilian has already featured 14 times for Barcelona this season and looks set to be given every chance possible to showcase his talents. Not fazed with the pressures of big occasions, Arthur turned in a man of the match display in a Copa Libertadores final whilst at Gremio- Barcelona could have a big game player for many years to come.

