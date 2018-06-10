5 'Galactico' Signings Real Madrid can make after the World Cup

5 Galacticos that Real Madird can sign.

Abhimanyu Singhi CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 21:08 IST 3.10K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid celebrate a hattrick of UCL titles

A hat-trick of Champions League titles would normally mean that a club is doing extremely well but Real Madrid is no ordinary club. Last season they finished third in La Liga - a disappointing 17 points adrift of champions Barcelona. In another blow, manager and former Galactico Zinedine Zidane surprisingly quit the club a few days after they had beaten Liverpool in the Champions League final.

While winning in Europe is one thing, Real Madrid fans absolutely hate losing to Barcelona and that too by such a huge margin. Add to that the fact that local rivals Athletico Madrid also finished above them in the league. The mood at the Santiago Bernabeu is low and President Florentino Perez may be forced to make one or two 'Galactico' signings to lift the spirits.

With the World Cup less than a week away - the transfer market is experiencing a lull. Here are 5 'Galactico' signings that Real could make after the World Cup in order to regain the La Liga title.

#5 Thibaut Courtois

New Number 1?

Real Madrid haven't really replaced Iker Casillas - their goalkeeper during both the Galacticos eras. While current goalie Keylor Navas is good between the sticks, he is not really world class. It is one area of the pitch where they could do with a major signing.

At just under 2 meters, Thibaut Courtois is a real presence in the box and is a good shot stopper as well. Real's interest in him is well known since his Athletico Madrid loan days. With age on his side, the Belgian could claim the No 1 jersey for the better part of a decade.

Courtois himself has been dilly dabbling about singing a contract extension with Chelsea. With only a year left on his contract and the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer next summer, the Blues' could be forced to sell him. If the stopper's media comments are anything to go by - a lot would depend on what Eden Hazard does. Both players have repeatedly stressed the need for Chelsea to sign more top-notch talent.

Can Real make a double swoop at Stamford Bridge and pry away the Blues' two most prized assets?